A last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian side had taken the lead in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The draw meant Madrid advanced to the knockout stage ahead of their next group game at RB Leipzig on Oct. 25.

Shakhtar went ahead one minute into the second half in Warsaw when Bogdan Mykhaylychenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real's box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner.

However, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos to deny Shakhtar a famous victory.

Real hold a four-point lead in Group F over second-placed Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

Shakhtar slipped one place down to third, on five points.