Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the scoresheet on Friday, heading in the opening goal in Al Nassr's 4-0 victory over Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese star struck inside four minutes, meeting a cross from the right by Sultan Al-Ghannam and heading down into the corner of the net from close range.

Al Nassr doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half through Abdulrahman Ghareeb before Mohammed Maran and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem found the net in the dying minutes to make the final result an emphatic one.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Ronaldo, 38, had gone goalless in his last three matches as Al Nassr dropped crucial points in the title race and were knocked out of the King Cup at the semifinal stage.

Despite Friday's win, Al Nassr remain three points behind leaders Al Ittihad and have played a game more. Al Nassr have five league games remaining this season.

Earlier this month, Al Nassr parted ways with coach Rudi Garcia amid the team's faltering season and reports of an uneasy relationship with star player Ronaldo. The club's Under-19 coach, Croatian Dinko Jelicic, was announced as the replacement.

Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Ittihad in January and have not beaten any of their closest rivals, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, or Al Shabab, in the league this season.

Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in December following the acrimonious end to his second spell in Manchester United, when he publicly criticised the club and their manager Erik ten Hag.

He now has 12 goals in 13 league appearances since joining the club.