Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal in Al Nassr's 2-0 away win over Al Tai in the Saudi Premier League on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star buried a spot kick in the 52nd minute to put his side ahead and teammate Anderson Talisca doubled the lead before full-time to seal the points for second-placed Al Nassr.

Perhaps more importantly, SPL leaders Al Ittihad coughed up a 2-0 lead of their own to draw with Al Hilal, allowing Al Nassr to cut the gap to first place in the table.

With three matches to play in the league season, Al Ittihad are on 63 points from 27 games and Al Nassr are on 60 as the race for the title comes down to the wire.