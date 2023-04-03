Katie Johnson's goal on the final play of the match gave Angel City FC a 2-1 victory against the Orlando Pride in the lone National Women's Soccer League match on Sunday.

Claire Emslie converted on a penalty for Angel City (1-1-0) in the first half at Orlando's Exploria Stadium after Alyssa Thompson, selected first in the 2023 NWSL draft, was taken down on a breakaway in the box. Emslie sent Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse diving in the other direction and slotted her penalty to the right corner.

Rookie Messiah Bright scored her first NWSL goal in the 51st minute for Orlando (0-2-0), dribbling between two Angel City defenders before sliding it to the left corner to tie the game.

Emslie got a second chance from the penalty spot in the 89th minute when a handball was called in the box, but Moorhouse came up with a big save. Angel City nearly won another penalty, but it was called off due to an offside violation in the build-up.

On the final play of the match, substitute Johnson headed in Emslie's corner kick, giving Angel City the win. It was the latest game-winning goal in a regular-season NWSL match.