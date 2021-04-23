Liverpool LIV
Newcastle United NEW
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Fabinho
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Thiago
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
- Firmino
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 3'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-3-2
- Dubravka
- Ritchie
- Dummett
- Clark
- Fernández
- Murphy
- Shelvey
- Longstaff
- Almirón
- Joelinton
- Saint-Maximin
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool
Match Commentary
|5'
|Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
|3'
|Goal! Liverpool 1, Newcastle United 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
|-
|First Half begins.
Match Stats
LIV
NEW
Possession
73% 27%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
0 (0)
|LIV
|NEW
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+45
|77
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+21
|59
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|+19
|55
|5
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|7
|Liverpool
|32
|+16
|53
|8
|Everton
|32
|+4
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|31
|+9
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-18
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-5
|34
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|-34
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
