Customize ESPN
Podcasts
ESPN Sites
ESPN Apps
Thierry Henry, players kneel in support of BLM ahead of Impact-Revs match
Revolution edge Impact on Bou's strike
Bedoya's second-half goal lifts Union past NYCFC
Nashville becomes second team to withdraw from MLS is Back
Nani's heroics earn Orlando bragging rights over Miami
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
DRAW LIVE AT 11 BST / 6 ET
Gab Marcotti's dream Champions League quarterfinal line-up
Man Utd are good again but will the Glazers spend to get them to next level?
Led by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Man United are a formidable side again. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs more to return them to 'elite' status.
TOP HEADLINES
- Henry kneels for 8 mins, 46 secs in BLM protest
- Sources: PL admits 3 wrong VAR decisions
- Dutch stadiums to allow fans from September
- Sources: USMNT's Steffen set for Man City spot
TOP SCORES AND FIXTURES
TRANSFER RUMOURS
LIVE: Man City to move for Bayern defender Alaba
Manchester City are in need of a new defender and Bayern Munich star David Alaba could be perfect. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Messi 'damned if he does, damned if he doesn't'
ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Sid Lowe discuss why it makes sense for Lionel Messi to delay signing a new contract.
Chelsea still front-runners to land Havertz?
Laurens: Pogba contract talks will start soon
Julien Laurens provides an update into Paul Pogba's rumoured contract extension at Manchester United.
Marcotti: No sense for Milan to keep Zlatan
SOCCER AGAINST RACISM
Soccer is speaking up in America: ‘We are ready to make change’
How the Black Players Coalition came to exist in MLS.
Philadelphia jerseys honor Black police brutality victims
MLS players unite for Black Lives Matter tribute
Orlando City and Inter Miami players are joined by members from across MLS in a nearly-nine-minute tribute.
Henry: I'd want non-Black teammates' support
FC SALZBURG
SOCCER
How Jesse Marsch became the USA's most successful coach in Europe
Marsch won the Austrian Bundesliga and cup in his first season at FC Salzburg, but the former NY Red Bulls coach isn't stopping there.
Gomez: Write off Seattle at your own peril
ESPN FC TV
STREAM 7 DAYS A WEEK ON ESPN+
Pogba and Bruno are Man Utd's dynamic duo. PLUS: What is wrong with Tottenham?
Top Headlines
- Henry kneels for 8 mins, 46 secs in BLM protest
- Sources: PL admits 3 wrong VAR decisions
- Dutch stadiums to allow fans from September
- Sources: USMNT's Steffen set for Man City spot
- Man City to face Real Madrid at Etihad in UCL
- Spurs woeful in drab draw at Bournemouth
- Zorc: Dortmund preparing for life without Sancho
Must-Watch Video
Mourinho's Spurs 'absolutely awful' offensively
ICYMI: The latest from Europe's top leagues
Missed anything? Then you need ESPN FC's one-stop shop for everything you need to know from England, Spain, Italy and Germany.
Ranking soccer's greatest kits of all-time
With the help of ESPN's soccer writers and editors from around the globe, we have gone through the years to rank the 101 best kits.
Messi's rise to Barca legend, GOAT candidate
For more than 15 years, Lionel Messi has been scoring, assisting and winning countless trophies. But how has his game changed over time?
Oral history: USMNT's most famous moment
On its 10th anniversary, Landon Donovan and others relived the goal that beat Algeria and took the U.S. to the 2010 World Cup knockout rounds.
How Ronaldo became a goal-scoring machine
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a dominant force in England, Spain and Italy during his illustrious career. But how has his playing style altered?
My hidden journey: Thomas Beattie
I'm a brother, son, friend, former pro footballer, entrepreneur and annoyingly competitive lad. I'm a lot of things, and one of them is gay.
Battle of the Soccer Leagues!
Eight writers took on management duties to lead the world's top leagues in head-to-head showdowns. Who will emerge victorious?
Inside Gio Reyna's life at Borussia Dortmund
Claudio Reyna went to Germany at 21 and went on to become a USMNT legend. Now his son Gio, 17, is doing the same.
What a title would mean to Liverpool fans
From Jordan Henderson's barber to lifelong season-ticket holders, supporters are ready to party. But has coronavirus affected their joy?
The worst Premier League transfers of all-time
Look away now, Fernando Torres, Mario Balotelli and Bebe; Bill Barnwell is back to reveal the worst moves in Premier League history.
Mbappe, Sancho lead 36 best under-21 stars
Welcome to the next generation! Players from 15 countries and seven leagues are named by Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former scout.
Reliving the 'Wild West' of MLS's first season
In 25 seasons since the league began, MLS has come a long way. We reflect upon the its early days with those who were there.
The Top 50 Premier League transfers of all-time
Bill Barnwell's rank of the best moves since the league's launch features legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry.
The Thai pop star who owns Beckham's boots
Imagine not one unseen Picasso, but an entire exhibition. Meet Sattawat Sethakorn and his potentially million-dollar collection of memorabilia.
Henry tries to resurrect coaching career in MLS
After a legendary career as a player, Thierry Henry made a rough start to life as a manager. In Montreal, he seeks improvement.
The Misery Index
There are unhappy and frustrated fans everywhere, but these 10 teams have had it particularly rough.
Players control Barcelona, not managers
Barcelona's hire of Quique Setien reveals who really holds the power at the Camp Nou: Lionel Messi and his teammates.
ESPN FC 100
Here are the top 100 players and managers in men's soccer, as rated by our experts.
Experience MLS like a die-hard fan
Take a trip across the country for a look at the raucous fans who make some of the best matchday atmospheres in American pro sports.
Sancho will be the next superstar - on his terms
From playing in the streets of south London to the cusp of worldwide stardom, Jadon Sancho has always done things his own way.
ESPN FC Ultimate XI: Our unbeatable line-up!
Imagine for a minute that you own a soccer team and have unlimited resources and sky-high goals. If money were no object, what team would you build?
Adu: 'I'm not ready to give it up'
Once a teen phenom, Freddy Adu was supposed to save U.S. soccer. His career appeared to fizzle out, but he is not done yet.
Kane targets the Premier League, then the NFL
The world's best striker has his sights set on an NFL career. Why can't he make it happen?
Upcoming fixtures
Keep track of all the important upcoming fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.
Latest scores
Results and scores from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.
League tables
Updated standings from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.