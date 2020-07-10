Customize ESPN

Thierry Henry, players kneel in support of BLM ahead of Impact-Revs match

8h
0:40

Revolution edge Impact on Bou's strike

6h
1:51

Bedoya's second-half goal lifts Union past NYCFC

16h
2:06

Nashville becomes second team to withdraw from MLS is Back

16h
0:58

Nani's heroics earn Orlando bragging rights over Miami

1d
1:53

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

DRAW LIVE AT 11 BST / 6 ET

See All

Gab Marcotti's dream Champions League quarterfinal line-up

12h
2:05

TOP HEADLINES

See All

TOP SCORES AND FIXTURES

See All

TRANSFER RUMOURS

See All

LIVE: Man City to move for Bayern defender Alaba

Manchester City are in need of a new defender and Bayern Munich star David Alaba could be perfect. Transfer Talk has the latest.

50mESPN
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Messi 'damned if he does, damned if he doesn't'

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Sid Lowe discuss why it makes sense for Lionel Messi to delay signing a new contract.

19h
1:58

Chelsea still front-runners to land Havertz?

12h
1:48

Laurens: Pogba contract talks will start soon

Julien Laurens provides an update into Paul Pogba's rumoured contract extension at Manchester United.

17h
2:01

Marcotti: No sense for Milan to keep Zlatan

18h
1:58

SOCCER AGAINST RACISM

See All

The Undefeated

Soccer is speaking up in America: ‘We are ready to make change’

How the Black Players Coalition came to exist in MLS.

1d
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Racism in Australian football: 'We aren't immune to it'

10hStephanie Brantz

Philadelphia jerseys honor Black police brutality victims

19h
1:39

MLS players unite for Black Lives Matter tribute

Orlando City and Inter Miami players are joined by members from across MLS in a nearly-nine-minute tribute.

1d
0:58

Henry: I'd want non-Black teammates' support

1d
1:38

Gomez: Write off Seattle at your own peril

4d
1:20

    Top Headlines

    • ESPN

    • Must-Watch Video

      Mourinho's Spurs 'absolutely awful' offensively

    • Robin Jones/Getty Images

    • ICYMI: The latest from Europe's top leagues

      Missed anything? Then you need ESPN FC's one-stop shop for everything you need to know from England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

    • Getty

    • Ranking soccer's greatest kits of all-time

      With the help of ESPN's soccer writers and editors from around the globe, we have gone through the years to rank the 101 best kits.

    • ESPN Illustration

    • Messi's rise to Barca legend, GOAT candidate

      For more than 15 years, Lionel Messi has been scoring, assisting and winning countless trophies. But how has his game changed over time?

    • Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

    • Oral history: USMNT's most famous moment

      On its 10th anniversary, Landon Donovan and others relived the goal that beat Algeria and took the U.S. to the 2010 World Cup knockout rounds.

    • ESPN Illustration

    • How Ronaldo became a goal-scoring machine

      Cristiano Ronaldo has been a dominant force in England, Spain and Italy during his illustrious career. But how has his playing style altered?

    • ESPN Illustration

    • My hidden journey: Thomas Beattie

      I'm a brother, son, friend, former pro footballer, entrepreneur and annoyingly competitive lad. I'm a lot of things, and one of them is gay.

    • ESPN Illustration

    • Battle of the Soccer Leagues!

      Eight writers took on management duties to lead the world's top leagues in head-to-head showdowns. Who will emerge victorious?

    • Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

    • Inside Gio Reyna's life at Borussia Dortmund

      Claudio Reyna went to Germany at 21 and went on to become a USMNT legend. Now his son Gio, 17, is doing the same.

    • Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

    • What a title would mean to Liverpool fans

      From Jordan Henderson's barber to lifelong season-ticket holders, supporters are ready to party. But has coronavirus affected their joy?

    • ESPN Illustration

    • The worst Premier League transfers of all-time

      Look away now, Fernando Torres, Mario Balotelli and Bebe; Bill Barnwell is back to reveal the worst moves in Premier League history.

    • ESPN

    • Mbappe, Sancho lead 36 best under-21 stars

      Welcome to the next generation! Players from 15 countries and seven leagues are named by Tor-Kristian Karlsen, a former scout.

    • Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images

    • Reliving the 'Wild West' of MLS's first season

      In 25 seasons since the league began, MLS has come a long way. We reflect upon the its early days with those who were there.

    • ESPN.com Illustration

    • The Top 50 Premier League transfers of all-time

      Bill Barnwell's rank of the best moves since the league's launch features legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry.

    • Amanda Mustard for ESPN

    • The Thai pop star who owns Beckham's boots

      Imagine not one unseen Picasso, but an entire exhibition. Meet Sattawat Sethakorn and his potentially million-dollar collection of memorabilia.

    • Ezequiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images

    • Henry tries to resurrect coaching career in MLS

      After a legendary career as a player, Thierry Henry made a rough start to life as a manager. In Montreal, he seeks improvement.

    • ESPN

    • The Misery Index

      There are unhappy and frustrated fans everywhere, but these 10 teams have had it particularly rough.

    • Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    • Players control Barcelona, not managers

      Barcelona's hire of Quique Setien reveals who really holds the power at the Camp Nou: Lionel Messi and his teammates.

    • Alexander Wells

    • ESPN FC 100

      Here are the top 100 players and managers in men's soccer, as rated by our experts.

    • Samuel Wilson for ESPN

    • Experience MLS like a die-hard fan

      Take a trip across the country for a look at the raucous fans who make some of the best matchday atmospheres in American pro sports.

    • AP Photo/Martin Meissner

    • Sancho will be the next superstar - on his terms

      From playing in the streets of south London to the cusp of worldwide stardom, Jadon Sancho has always done things his own way.

    • Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • ESPN FC Ultimate XI: Our unbeatable line-up!

      Imagine for a minute that you own a soccer team and have unlimited resources and sky-high goals. If money were no object, what team would you build?

    • Melissa Lyttle for ESPN

    • Adu: 'I'm not ready to give it up'

      Once a teen phenom, Freddy Adu was supposed to save U.S. soccer. His career appeared to fizzle out, but he is not done yet.

    • Getty

    • Kane targets the Premier League, then the NFL

      The world's best striker has his sights set on an NFL career. Why can't he make it happen?

    • Getty

    • Upcoming fixtures

      Keep track of all the important upcoming fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.

    • Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

    • Latest scores

      Results and scores from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.

    • Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    • League tables

      Updated standings from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Major League Soccer and more.

    Favorites

    Fantasy

    Customize ESPN