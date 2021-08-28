Liverpool LIV
Aston Villa AVL
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Fabinho
- Wijnaldum
- Diogo Jota
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Nakamba
- Douglas Carioca
- Trézéguet
- McGinn
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Björn Engels
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|21'
|Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
|21'
|Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|19'
|Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Match Stats
LIV
AVL
Possession
65% 35%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (1)
0 (0)
|LIV
|AVL
|4
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|30
|+25
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|30
|+11
|52
|5
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+19
|49
|7
|Liverpool
|30
|+15
|49
|8
|Everton
|29
|+3
|47
|9
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|10
|Aston Villa
|29
|+11
|44
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-16
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|15
|Burnley
|30
|-16
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-5
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|30
|-20
|29
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
Premier League News
'Enough is enough!' Managers discuss social media abuse
Several managers speak out about abuse of players and staff on social media after Rangers boycott online platforms.
Is Mourinho incapable of connecting with young players?
Jan Aage Fjortoft delves into Jose Mourinho's issues at Tottenham as they prepare to face Manchester United.
Jesse Lingard 'feels loved again' at West Ham
Craig Burley says Jesse Lingard's form at West Ham proves he's earned a move away from Manchester United.
Mourinho stops conference to pay respects to Prince Philip
Jose Mourinho pauses his news conference to offer his condolences to the royal family after the death of Prince Philip.
Does a David De Gea loan to PSG make sense for Man United?
Mark Ogden shares his thoughts on where Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could end up this summer.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson takes stand against racial abuse
Jordan Henderson announces his action plan to fight against and educate people about online racial abuse.