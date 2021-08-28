Manchester City MNC
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
35
-
Nathan Aké Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Stuart Dallas Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Liam Cooper Red Card
-
-
45+3
-
On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Patrick Bamford
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Leeds United 1.
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Aké
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Zinchenko
- Fernandinho
- Silva
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
6 Nathan Aké 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Cooper
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Costa
- Roberts
- Dallas
- Raphinha
- BamfordOn: Pascal Struijk | Off: Patrick Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Liam Cooper 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stuart Dallas 42'
Goals 1
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45'+3' 21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Joe Gelhardt
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
|57'
|Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|57'
|Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Match Stats
MNC
LEE
Possession
64% 36%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (2)
1 (1)
|MNC
|LEE
|7
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|2
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|31
|+45
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|30
|+25
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+19
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|30
|+11
|52
|5
|Chelsea
|30
|+16
|51
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+19
|49
|7
|Liverpool
|30
|+15
|49
|8
|Everton
|29
|+3
|47
|9
|Aston Villa
|29
|+11
|44
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|+5
|42
|11
|Leeds United
|30
|-1
|42
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|-10
|38
|13
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-16
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|36
|15
|Burnley
|30
|-16
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-5
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|30
|-20
|29
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|-34
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|30
|-35
|14
