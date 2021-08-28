  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 35
    • Nathan Aké Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Stuart Dallas Goal
  • 45+1
    • Liam Cooper Red Card
  • 45+3
    • On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Patrick Bamford
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Leeds United 1.
MNC
4-3-3
LEE
4-1-4-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 22Mendy
  • 6Aké
  • 5Stones
  • 27Cancelo
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 20Silva
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
  • 21Torres
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké  35'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Olexandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
50 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

58' Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
57' Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57' Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

Match Stats

MNC
LEE

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (2)
1 (1)
MNC LEE
7 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 1
2 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 31 +45 74
2 Manchester United 30 +25 60
3 Leicester City 30 +19 56
4 West Ham United 30 +11 52
5 Chelsea 30 +16 51
6 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +19 49
7 Liverpool 30 +15 49
8 Everton 29 +3 47
9 Aston Villa 29 +11 44
10 Arsenal 30 +5 42
11 Leeds United 30 -1 42
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 -10 38
13 Crystal Palace 30 -16 38
14 Southampton 30 -14 36
15 Burnley 30 -16 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -5 32
17 Newcastle United 30 -20 29
18 Fulham 32 -18 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14