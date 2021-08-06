Australia AUS
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Megan Rapinoe Goal
-
-
17
-
Sam Kerr Goal
-
-
21
-
Megan Rapinoe Goal
-
3-4-3
- Micah
- Catley
- Kennedy
- Polkinghorne
- Yallop
- Logarzo
- van Egmond
- Raso
- Foord
- Kerr
- Simon
|No.
|Name
|
18 Teagan Micah
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Hayley Raso
Goals 0
|
2 Sam Kerr 17'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kyah Simon
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Laura Brock
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mary Fowler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Franch
- Dunn
- Davidson
- Sauerbrunn
- O'Hara
- Horan
- Ertz
- Mewis
- Rapinoe
- Lloyd
- Press
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
15 Megan Rapinoe 8' 21'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Kashima Stadium
-
,
-
Kashima, Japan
Match Commentary
|21'
|Goal! Australia 1, USA 2. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
|20'
|Attempt missed. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
|19'
|Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Australia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tameka Yallop with a cross.
Match Stats
AUS
USA
Possession
44% 56%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
6 (4)
|AUS
|USA
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
