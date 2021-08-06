  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Francisco Córdova Penalty - Scored
  • 19
    • Wataru Endo Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Johan Vásquez Goal - Header
  • 27
    • Johan Vásquez Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Jorge Sánchez Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Reo Hatate|Off: Yuki Soma
  • HT
    • Halftime
Mexico U23 Logo Mexico U23 MEX Japan U23 JPN Japan U23 Logo
MEX
4-2-3-1
JPN
4-4-1-1
MEX
4-2-3-1
  • 13Ochoa
  • 4Angulo
  • 5Vásquez
  • 3Montes
  • 2Sánchez
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 7Romo
  • 11Vega
  • 17Córdova
  • 10Lainez
  • 9Martín
No. Name
13 Guillermo Ochoa
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Johan Vásquez  22' 27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 César Montes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jesús Alberto Angulo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jorge Sánchez  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Francisco Córdova  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Carlos Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Luís Romo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Henry Martín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Diego Lainez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 Roberto Alvarado
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 José Esquivel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Eduardo Aguirre
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Sebastián Jurado
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Fernando Beltrán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Vladimir Loroña
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Saitama Stadium 2002
  • ,
  • Saitama, Japan

Match Commentary

54' Attempt saved. Sebastián Córdova (Mexico U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Lainez.
53' Attempt missed. Ritsu Doan (Japan U23) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wataru Endo with a cross.
52' Maya Yoshida (Japan U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

MEX
JPN

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
6 (2)
MEX JPN
11 Fouls 10
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 1
