Chelsea CHE
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
27
-
César Azpilicueta Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Romain Saïss Yellow Card
-
-
45+2
-
Pedro Neto Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-4-1-2
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Loftus-Cheek
- James
- Pulisic
- Werner
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 César Azpilicueta 27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Sá
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Aït-Nouri
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Dendoncker
- Jonny
- Neto
- Jiménez
|No.
|Name
|
1 José Sá
Saves 2
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss 36'
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonny
Goals 0
|
7 Pedro Neto 45'+2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
20 Chiquinho
Goals 0
|
24 Tote Gomes
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Peter Bankes
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
|45'+3'
|Attempt missed. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Willy Boly following a fast break.
|45'+3'
|Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Match Stats
CHE
WOL
Possession
70% 30%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (2)
7 (1)
|CHE
|WOL
|4
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+63
|83
|2
|Liverpool
|34
|+64
|82
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+39
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|34
|+13
|63
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+20
|61
|6
|Manchester United
|36
|+5
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|35
|+7
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+1
|49
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-8
|44
|10
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|11
|Leicester City
|33
|-6
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|+3
|41
|13
|Aston Villa
|33
|-2
|40
|14
|Brentford
|35
|-11
|40
|15
|Southampton
|35
|-17
|40
|16
|Burnley
|34
|-15
|34
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|-34
|34
|18
|Everton
|33
|-20
|32
|19
|Watford
|34
|-37
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-49
|21
