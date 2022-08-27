  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 3
    • Nuno Tavares Goal
  • 31
    • Alex Telles Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Bukayo Saka Penalty - Scored
  • 34
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ARS
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 20Tavares
  • 6Gabriel
  • 4White
  • 17Soares
  • 34Xhaka
  • 25Elneny
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 30Nketiah
No. Name
32 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Nuno Tavares  3'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka  32'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Craig Pawson

Match Commentary

45'+6' First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1.
45'+3' Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
45'+3' Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

Match Stats

ARS
MAN

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (6)
11 (3)
ARS MAN
2 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +55 77
2 Liverpool 32 +61 76
3 Chelsea 31 +39 62
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +18 57
5 Arsenal 32 +10 57
6 Manchester United 33 +4 54
7 West Ham United 33 +9 52
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
9 Leicester City 31 -4 41
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -11 40
11 Newcastle United 33 -18 40
12 Brentford 33 -8 39
13 Southampton 33 -16 39
14 Crystal Palace 32 +2 37
15 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
17 Everton 31 -19 29
18 Burnley 32 -17 28
19 Watford 32 -32 22
20 Norwich City 32 -44 21