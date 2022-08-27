-
First Half begins.
-
-
3
-
Nuno Tavares Goal
-
-
31
-
Alex Telles Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Bukayo Saka Penalty - Scored
-
-
34
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ramsdale
- Tavares
- Gabriel
- White
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka 32'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
38 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Telles
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Matic
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Elanga
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles 31'
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 34'
Goals 1
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Craig Pawson
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester United 1.
|45'+3'
|Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
|45'+3'
|Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+55
|77
|2
|Liverpool
|32
|+61
|76
|3
|Chelsea
|31
|+39
|62
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+18
|57
|5
|Arsenal
|32
|+10
|57
|6
|Manchester United
|33
|+4
|54
|7
|West Ham United
|33
|+9
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+5
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|31
|-4
|41
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-11
|40
|11
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|40
|12
|Brentford
|33
|-8
|39
|13
|Southampton
|33
|-16
|39
|14
|Crystal Palace
|32
|+2
|37
|15
|Aston Villa
|31
|-4
|36
|16
|Leeds United
|32
|-30
|33
|17
|Everton
|31
|-19
|29
|18
|Burnley
|32
|-17
|28
|19
|Watford
|32
|-32
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|32
|-44
|21
