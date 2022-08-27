  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
  • 23
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal - Header
  • 28
    • Hassane Kamara Goal
  • 34
    • Rodri Goal
  • 43
    • João Cancelo Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 49
    • Gabriel Jesus Penalty - Scored
  • 53
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
  • 57
    • On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 63
    • On: Nathan Aké|Off: Aymeric Laporte
  • 68
    • On: Craig Cathcart|Off: Samir
  • 68
    • On: João Pedro|Off: Ismaïla Sarr
  • 71
    • On: Riyad Mahrez|Off: Rodri
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Watford WAT Watford Logo
MNC
4-2-3-1
WAT
4-3-3
MNC
4-2-3-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 14Laporte
    On: Nathan Aké | Off: Aymeric Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 27Cancelo
  • 16Rodri
    On: Riyad Mahrez | Off: Rodri
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 7Sterling
  • 17De Bruyne
    On: Ilkay Gündogan | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 9Jesus
  • 10Grealish
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 6  Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo  43'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
57' 8  Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
71' 26  Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus  4' 23' 49' 53'
Goals 4
  • Shots 6
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56 CJ Egan-Riley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Kevin Friend

Match Commentary

72' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
72' Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
71' Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Rodri.

Match Stats

MNC
WAT

Possession

74% 26%

Shots (on Goal)

15 (7)
3 (2)
MNC WAT
5 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
11 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +55 77
2 Liverpool 32 +61 76
3 Chelsea 31 +39 62
4 Arsenal 33 +12 60
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +18 57
6 Manchester United 34 +2 54
7 West Ham United 33 +9 52
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
9 Leicester City 31 -4 41
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -11 40
11 Newcastle United 33 -18 40
12 Brentford 33 -8 39
13 Southampton 33 -16 39
14 Crystal Palace 32 +2 37
15 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
17 Everton 31 -19 29
18 Burnley 32 -17 28
19 Watford 32 -32 22
20 Norwich City 32 -44 21