-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
-
23
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal - Header
-
-
28
-
Hassane Kamara Goal
-
-
34
-
Rodri Goal
-
-
43
-
João Cancelo Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Gabriel Jesus Penalty - Scored
-
-
53
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
-
57
-
On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
-
-
63
-
On: Nathan Aké|Off: Aymeric Laporte
-
-
68
-
On: Craig Cathcart|Off: Samir
-
-
68
-
On: João Pedro|Off: Ismaïla Sarr
-
-
71
-
On: Riyad Mahrez|Off: Rodri
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- LaporteOn: Nathan Aké | Off: Aymeric Laporte
- Dias
- Cancelo
- RodriOn: Riyad Mahrez | Off: Rodri
- Fernandinho
- Sterling
- De BruyneOn: Ilkay Gündogan | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
- Jesus
- Grealish
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
63' 6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo 43'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
57' 8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri 34'
Goals 1
71' 26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 4' 23' 49' 53'
Goals 4
|Substitutes
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
- Foster
- Kamara
- SamirOn: Craig Cathcart | Off: Samir
- Kabasele
- Ngakia
- Cleverley
- Louza
- Sissoko
- Dennis
- King
- SarrOn: João Pedro | Off: Ismaïla Sarr
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
22 Samir
Goals 0
68' 15 Craig Cathcart
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Hassane Kamara 28'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
68' 10 João Pedro
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
39 Edo Kayembe
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
16 Dan Gosling
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ken Sema
Goals 0
|
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Kevin Friend
Match Commentary
|72'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
|72'
|Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
|71'
|Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Rodri.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|WAT
|5
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|11
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+55
|77
|2
|Liverpool
|32
|+61
|76
|3
|Chelsea
|31
|+39
|62
|4
|Arsenal
|33
|+12
|60
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+18
|57
|6
|Manchester United
|34
|+2
|54
|7
|West Ham United
|33
|+9
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+5
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|31
|-4
|41
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-11
|40
|11
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|40
|12
|Brentford
|33
|-8
|39
|13
|Southampton
|33
|-16
|39
|14
|Crystal Palace
|32
|+2
|37
|15
|Aston Villa
|31
|-4
|36
|16
|Leeds United
|32
|-30
|33
|17
|Everton
|31
|-19
|29
|18
|Burnley
|32
|-17
|28
|19
|Watford
|32
|-32
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|32
|-44
|21
