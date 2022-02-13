  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Anthony Gordon Goal
  • 36
    • On: Paul Pogba|Off: Fred
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0.
  • 51
    • Paul Pogba Yellow Card
  • 64
    • On: Juan Mata|Off: Nemanja Matic
  • 64
    • On: Anthony Elanga|Off: Marcus Rashford
Everton Logo Everton EVE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
EVE
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
EVE
4-3-3
  • 1Pickford
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 23Coleman
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Delph
  • 6Allan
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 24Gordon
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Vitaliy Mykolenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Anthony Gordon  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Jonjoe Kenny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Asmir Begovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Salomón Rondón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

71' Substitution, Everton. Demarai Gray replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
71' Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf following a corner.
71' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.

Match Stats

EVE
MAN

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
8 (2)
EVE MAN
2 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 6
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +52 73
2 Liverpool 30 +57 72
3 Chelsea 29 +35 59
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +15 54
5 Arsenal 29 +10 54
6 West Ham United 31 +11 51
7 Manchester United 30 +8 51
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
9 Crystal Palace 30 +4 37
10 Leicester City 28 -4 37
11 Aston Villa 30 0 36
12 Southampton 30 -9 36
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -10 34
14 Newcastle United 31 -20 34
15 Brentford 31 -11 33
16 Leeds United 31 -33 30
17 Everton 29 -20 25
18 Burnley 29 -17 24
19 Watford 30 -28 22
20 Norwich City 30 -45 18