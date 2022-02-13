Everton EVE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Anthony Gordon Goal
-
-
36
-
On: Paul Pogba|Off: Fred
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 0.
-
-
51
-
Paul Pogba Yellow Card
-
-
64
-
On: Juan Mata|Off: Nemanja Matic
-
-
64
-
On: Anthony Elanga|Off: Marcus Rashford
-
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Mykolenko
- Godfrey
- Keane
- Coleman
- Iwobi
- Delph
- Allan
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
- Gordon
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Anthony Gordon 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- MaticOn: Juan Mata | Off: Nemanja Matic
- FredOn: Paul Pogba | Off: Fred
- RashfordOn: Anthony Elanga | Off: Marcus Rashford
- Fernandes
- Sancho
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
36' 6 Paul Pogba 51'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 36 Anthony Elanga
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|71'
|Substitution, Everton. Demarai Gray replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
|71'
|Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf following a corner.
|71'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Anthony Gordon.
Match Stats
EVE
MAN
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
8 (2)
|EVE
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|6
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|29
|+35
|59
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+15
|54
|5
|Arsenal
|29
|+10
|54
|6
|West Ham United
|31
|+11
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|30
|+8
|51
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+5
|49
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|+4
|37
|10
|Leicester City
|28
|-4
|37
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|36
|12
|Southampton
|30
|-9
|36
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-10
|34
|14
|Newcastle United
|31
|-20
|34
|15
|Brentford
|31
|-11
|33
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-33
|30
|17
|Everton
|29
|-20
|25
|18
|Burnley
|29
|-17
|24
|19
|Watford
|30
|-28
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-45
|18
