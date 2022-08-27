Penalty Shootout
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Newcastle United NEW
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
26
-
Harry Kane Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Fabian Schär Goal - Free-kick
-
-
43
-
Ben Davies Goal - Header
-
-
45+3
-
Allan Saint-Maximin Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
Joelinton Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Newcastle United 1.
-
-
46
-
Dan Burn Yellow Card
-
-
48
-
Matt Doherty Goal - Header
-
-
54
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
59
-
On: Jacob Murphy|Off: Joelinton
-
-
59
-
On: Bruno Guimarães|Off: Javier Manquillo
-
-
63
-
Emerson Goal
-
-
70
-
On: Jamaal Lascelles|Off: Chris Wood
-
-
75
-
On: Harry Winks|Off: Rodrigo Bentancur
-
-
76
-
On: Lucas Moura|Off: Dejan Kulusevski
-
-
81
-
On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Emerson
-
-
83
-
Steven Bergwijn Goal
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
3-4-2-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Doherty
- Hojbjerg
- BentancurOn: Harry Winks | Off: Rodrigo Bentancur
- EmersonOn: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Emerson
- Heung-Min
- KulusevskiOn: Lucas Moura | Off: Dejan Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Rodrigo Bentancur 45'+3'
Goals 0
75' 8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|
2 Matt Doherty 48'
Goals 1
|
12 Emerson 63'
Goals 1
81' 23 Steven Bergwijn 83'
Goals 1
|
10 Harry Kane 26'
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 54'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
76' 27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
54 Jamie Bowden
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Dúbravka
- Targett
- Burn
- Schär
- ManquilloOn: Bruno Guimarães | Off: Javier Manquillo
- JoelintonOn: Jacob Murphy | Off: Joelinton
- Shelvey
- Willock
- Saint-Maximin
- WoodOn: Jamaal Lascelles | Off: Chris Wood
- Fraser
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
33 Dan Burn 46'
Goals 0
|
5 Fabian Schär 39'
Goals 1
|
13 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 39 Bruno Guimarães
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Joelinton 45'+3'
Goals 0
59' 23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
28 Joe Willock
Goals 0
|
20 Chris Wood
Goals 0
70' 6 Jamaal Lascelles
Goals 0
|
10 Allan Saint-Maximin 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 57,553
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Newcastle United 1.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Newcastle United 1.
|90'+2'
|Offside, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Jacob Murphy is caught offside.
Match Stats
TOT
NEW
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
19 (6)
8 (1)
|TOT
|NEW
|10
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|4
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+52
|73
|2
|Liverpool
|30
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|29
|+35
|59
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+15
|54
|5
|Arsenal
|28
|+13
|54
|6
|West Ham United
|31
|+11
|51
|7
|Manchester United
|30
|+8
|51
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+6
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|28
|-4
|37
|10
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|36
|11
|Southampton
|30
|-9
|36
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|+1
|34
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-10
|34
|14
|Brentford
|31
|-11
|33
|15
|Newcastle United
|30
|-21
|31
|16
|Leeds United
|31
|-33
|30
|17
|Everton
|28
|-19
|25
|18
|Watford
|30
|-28
|22
|19
|Burnley
|28
|-18
|21
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-45
|18
