Liverpool LIV
Brentford BRE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Kristoffer Ajer Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Fabinho Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.
-
-
49
-
On: Sergi Canós|Off: Rico Henry
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Diogo Jota
- Firmino
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho 44'
Goals 1
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
49 Kaide Gordon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Fernández
- Pinnock
- Jansson
- Ajer
- HenryOn: Sergi Canós | Off: Rico Henry
- Janelt
- Norgaard
- Baptiste
- Roerslev
- Toney
- Mbeumo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Kristoffer Ajer 19'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
49' 7 Sergi Canós
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
|
17 Ivan Toney
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Jonas Lössl
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|62'
|Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
|62'
|Diogo Jota (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
|60'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Match Stats
LIV
BRE
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
19 (8)
3 (0)
|LIV
|BRE
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|6
|8
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|7
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+41
|56
|2
|Chelsea
|22
|+28
|43
|3
|Liverpool
|20
|+34
|42
|4
|West Ham United
|21
|+12
|37
|5
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|20
|+3
|32
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|+2
|31
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|0
|28
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-8
|24
|13
|Aston Villa
|20
|-5
|23
|14
|Brentford
|20
|-6
|23
|15
|Everton
|19
|-10
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|19
|-16
|19
|17
|Watford
|19
|-14
|14
|18
|Norwich City
|21
|-35
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|20
|-23
|12
|20
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
Premier League News
Does Romelu Lukaku need Lautaro Martinez for Chelsea?
Following Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Chelsea, Janusz Michallik explains what's missing for the Blues' main striker.
Man United throw away 2 goal lead as Coutinho scores for Villa
Philippe Coutinho scored on his debut as Aston Villa came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United.
Dramatic late equaliser denies Newcastle vital win
Joao Pedro's late header earns Watford a 1-1 draw in a crucial clash with Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Pressure piles on Benitez as Everton lose to Norwich
Everton horrible form continued as they lost 2-1 away at lowly Norwich City.
Conte: Arsenal's development ahead of Tottenham's
Antonio Conte praises Mikel Arteta for his work with Arsenal ahead of the North London derby.
Chris Wood won't save Newcastle from Premier League relegation, but he might doom Burnley
The January transfer window is notoriously tough for finding value, especially from strikers. Yet Newcastle signing Chris Wood matters not because he's going to keep them up, but because his absence might send Burnley down.