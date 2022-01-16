  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 19
    • Kristoffer Ajer Yellow Card
  • 44
    • Fabinho Goal - Header
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.
  • 49
    • On: Sergi Canós|Off: Rico Henry
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Brentford BRE Brentford Logo
LIV
4-3-3
BRE
3-5-2
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 32Matip
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 17Jones
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Diogo Jota
  • 9Firmino
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho  44'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Kaide Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

62' Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
62' Diogo Jota (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
60' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.

Match Stats

LIV
BRE

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

19 (8)
3 (0)
LIV BRE
2 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 6
8 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 7
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 22 +41 56
2 Chelsea 22 +28 43
3 Liverpool 20 +34 42
4 West Ham United 21 +12 37
5 Arsenal 20 +8 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +3 33
7 Manchester United 20 +3 32
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 +2 31
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 0 28
10 Leicester City 18 -2 25
11 Crystal Palace 21 -1 24
12 Southampton 21 -8 24
13 Aston Villa 20 -5 23
14 Brentford 20 -6 23
15 Everton 19 -10 19
16 Leeds United 19 -16 19
17 Watford 19 -14 14
18 Norwich City 21 -35 13
19 Newcastle United 20 -23 12
20 Burnley 17 -11 11