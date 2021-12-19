Penalty Shootout
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
20
-
Harry Kane Yellow Card
-
-
23
-
Tyler Morton Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Emerson Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Diogo Jota Goal - Header
-
-
39
-
Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 1.
-
-
47
-
Harry Winks Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Ben Davies Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
On: Roberto Firmino|Off: Tyler Morton
-
-
64
-
On: Oliver Skipp|Off: Tanguy Ndombele
-
-
69
-
Andy Robertson Goal - Header
-
-
74
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
77
-
Andy Robertson Red Card
-
-
81
-
On: Lucas Moura|Off: Dele Alli
-
-
82
-
On: Konstantinos Tsimikas|Off: Sadio Mané
-
-
84
-
Naby Keita Yellow Card
-
-
85
-
Ibrahima Konaté Yellow Card
-
-
86
-
On: Sergio Reguilón|Off: Ryan Sessegnon
-
-
90+2
-
On: Joe Gomez|Off: Diogo Jota
-
-
90+5
-
Konstantinos Tsimikas Yellow Card
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
5-3-2
- Lloris
- SessegnonOn: Sergio Reguilón | Off: Ryan Sessegnon
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Emerson
- AlliOn: Lucas Moura | Off: Dele Alli
- Winks
- NdombeleOn: Oliver Skipp | Off: Tanguy Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 58'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
86' 3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson 28'
Goals 0
|
8 Harry Winks 47'
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
81' 27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 74'
Goals 1
|
10 Harry Kane 13' 20'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Konaté
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- MortonOn: Roberto Firmino | Off: Tyler Morton
- Keita
- ManéOn: Konstantinos Tsimikas | Off: Sadio Mané
- Diogo JotaOn: Joe Gomez | Off: Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
5 Ibrahima Konaté 85'
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 69' 77'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton 23'
Goals 0
60' 9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Naby Keita 84'
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 35'
Goals 1
90'+2' 12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
82' 21 Konstantinos Tsimikas 90'+5'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
49 Kaide Gordon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 45,421
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.
|90'+6'
|Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks.
Match Stats
TOT
LIV
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (5)
18 (6)
|TOT
|LIV
|12
|Fouls
|11
|4
|Yellow Cards
|4
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|3
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|4
|4
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|18
|+35
|44
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|18
|+27
|38
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|+4
|32
|5
|West Ham United
|17
|+7
|28
|6
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|-1
|26
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Leicester City
|16
|0
|22
|10
|Aston Villa
|17
|-2
|22
|11
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|20
|12
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|15
|Southampton
|17
|-10
|17
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|18
|-23
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|17
|-26
|10
