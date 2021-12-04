  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 23
    • Jorginho Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Thiago Silva Goal - Header
  • 40
    • Manuel Lanzini Penalty - Scored
  • 44
    • Mason Mount Goal
  • 45
    • On: Romelu Lukaku|Off: Kai Havertz
  • 45+2
    • On: Arthur Masuaku|Off: Ben Johnson
  • HT
    • First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 2.
  • 56
    • Jarrod Bowen Goal
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
WHU
3-4-2-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
WHU
3-4-2-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 23Diop
  • 4Zouma
  • 15Dawson
  • 31Johnson
    On: Arthur Masuaku | Off: Ben Johnson
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 5Coufal
  • 10Lanzini
  • 20Bowen
  • 9Antonio
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45'+2' 26  Arthur Masuaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Vladimír Coufal
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Michail Antonio
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Manuel Lanzini  40'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jarrod Bowen  56'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

63' Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63' Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
61' Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

Match Stats

WHU
CHE

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
13 (6)
WHU CHE
6 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 7
4 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 14 +27 33
2 Manchester City 14 +21 32
3 Liverpool 14 +31 31
4 West Ham United 14 +8 24
5 Arsenal 14 -3 23
6 Tottenham Hotspur 13 -4 22
7 Manchester United 14 0 21
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 0 21
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -2 19
10 Leicester City 14 -3 19
11 Crystal Palace 14 -1 16
12 Brentford 14 -2 16
13 Aston Villa 14 -4 16
14 Everton 14 -7 15
15 Leeds United 14 -7 15
16 Southampton 14 -7 15
17 Watford 14 -7 13
18 Burnley 13 -6 10
19 Norwich City 14 -20 10
20 Newcastle United 14 -14 7