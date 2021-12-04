West Ham United WHU
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
23
-
Jorginho Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Thiago Silva Goal - Header
-
-
40
-
Manuel Lanzini Penalty - Scored
-
-
44
-
Mason Mount Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Romelu Lukaku|Off: Kai Havertz
-
-
45+2
-
On: Arthur Masuaku|Off: Ben Johnson
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 2.
-
-
56
-
Jarrod Bowen Goal
-

3-4-2-1
- Fabianski
- Diop
- Zouma
- Dawson
- JohnsonOn: Arthur Masuaku | Off: Ben Johnson
- Rice
- Soucek
- Coufal
- Lanzini
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
45'+2' 26 Arthur Masuaku
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Manuel Lanzini 40'
Goals 1
|
20 Jarrod Bowen 56'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Alonso
- Jorginho
- Loftus-Cheek
- James
- Mount
- Ziyech
- HavertzOn: Romelu Lukaku | Off: Kai Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Thiago Silva 28'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
45' 9 Romelu Lukaku
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount 44'
Goals 1
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|63'
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|63'
|Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
|61'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Match Stats
WHU
CHE
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
13 (6)
|WHU
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|7
|4
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|14
|+27
|33
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|+21
|32
|3
|Liverpool
|14
|+31
|31
|4
|West Ham United
|14
|+8
|24
|5
|Arsenal
|14
|-3
|23
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|-4
|22
|7
|Manchester United
|14
|0
|21
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|0
|21
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-2
|19
|10
|Leicester City
|14
|-3
|19
|11
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-1
|16
|12
|Brentford
|14
|-2
|16
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|-4
|16
|14
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|15
|Leeds United
|14
|-7
|15
|16
|Southampton
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|14
|-7
|13
|18
|Burnley
|13
|-6
|10
|19
|Norwich City
|14
|-20
|10
|20
|Newcastle United
|14
|-14
|7
