Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
3-4-3
- Sá
- Saïss
- Coady
- Kilman
- Aït-Nouri
- Dendoncker
- Neves
- Semedo
- Hee-Chan
- Jiménez
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
1 José Sá
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
23 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
64 Hugo Bueno
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
-
Wolverhampton, England
Match Commentary
|21'
|Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
|18'
|Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a corner.
|18'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
Match Stats
WOL
LIV
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
2 (0)
|WOL
|LIV
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|15
|+26
|33
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|+21
|32
|3
|Liverpool
|14
|+31
|31
|4
|West Ham United
|15
|+9
|27
|5
|Arsenal
|14
|-3
|23
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|-4
|22
|7
|Manchester United
|14
|0
|21
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|0
|21
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-2
|19
|10
|Leicester City
|14
|-3
|19
|11
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-1
|16
|12
|Brentford
|14
|-2
|16
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|-4
|16
|14
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|15
|Leeds United
|14
|-7
|15
|16
|Southampton
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|14
|-7
|13
|18
|Burnley
|13
|-6
|10
|19
|Norwich City
|14
|-20
|10
|20
|Newcastle United
|14
|-14
|7
