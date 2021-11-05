Manchester United MAN
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-5-2
- de Gea
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Bailly
- Shaw
- Fred
- McTominay
- Fernandes
- Wan-Bissaka
- Ronaldo
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Silva
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
MAN
MNC
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|MAN
|MNC
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|10
|+23
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+21
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|+14
|20
|4
|West Ham United
|10
|+9
|20
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|+4
|17
|6
|Arsenal
|10
|-1
|17
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|+1
|16
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|0
|16
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|-7
|15
|10
|Everton
|10
|0
|14
|11
|Leicester City
|10
|-2
|14
|12
|Southampton
|11
|-2
|14
|13
|Brentford
|10
|0
|12
|14
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-1
|12
|15
|Aston Villa
|11
|-6
|10
|16
|Watford
|10
|-6
|10
|17
|Leeds United
|10
|-7
|10
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-6
|7
|19
|Newcastle United
|10
|-12
|4
|20
|Norwich City
|10
|-22
|2
Premier League News
Solskjaer: Man United ready for 'special' Manchester derby
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team have moved on from their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool ahead of the Manchester derby.
Conte: Tottenham need a vision
Antonio Conte explains what he hopes to achieve as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
Klopp confirms 'serious injury' to Firmino
Jurgen Klopp confirms that Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for at least a month.
Kane scores late to rescue Premier League vs. Liga MX
Mark Ogden thought his Premier League side were going out until Harry Kane fired home late on.
Conte: It's an honour to be Tottenham manager
Antonio Conte explains his footballing philosophy and his ambitions as Tottenham manager.
Arteta defends Emile Smith Rowe's England omission
Mikel Arteta explains why he hopes Emile Smith Rowe is "happy" despite being left out of Gareth Southgate's latest England side.