  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 30
    • Saïd Benrahma Goal
  • 35
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WHU
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
WHU
4-4-2
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 4Zouma
  • 5Coufal
  • 11Vlasic
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 8Fornals
  • 22Benrahma
  • 20Bowen
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 6
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Angelo Ogbonna
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Aaron Cresswell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Vladimír Coufal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Pablo Fornals
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Saïd Benrahma  30'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Andriy Yarmolenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Ryan Fredericks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Alphonse Areola
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Manuel Lanzini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Arthur Masuaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
45'+3' First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
45'+1' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

Match Stats

WHU
MAN

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
10 (7)
WHU MAN
2 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 6
6 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 5 +11 13
2 Manchester City 5 +10 10
3 Manchester United 4 +8 10
4 Chelsea 4 +8 10
5 Everton 5 +3 10
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 +2 9
7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 9
8 West Ham United 4 +5 8
9 Brentford 5 +3 8
10 Aston Villa 5 +1 7
11 Watford 5 -2 6
12 Leicester City 4 -2 6
13 Arsenal 5 -7 6
14 Crystal Palace 5 -3 5
15 Southampton 5 -2 4
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 -3 3
17 Leeds United 5 -7 3
18 Newcastle United 5 -7 2
19 Burnley 5 -6 1
20 Norwich City 5 -12 0