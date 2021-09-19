West Ham United WHU
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
30
-
Saïd Benrahma Goal
-
-
35
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Zouma
- Coufal
- Vlasic
- Rice
- Soucek
- Fornals
- Benrahma
- Bowen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Saïd Benrahma 30'
Goals 1
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 35'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Manchester United 1.
|45'+1'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Match Stats
WHU
MAN
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
10 (7)
|WHU
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|6
|6
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|+11
|13
|2
|Manchester City
|5
|+10
|10
|3
|Manchester United
|4
|+8
|10
|4
|Chelsea
|4
|+8
|10
|5
|Everton
|5
|+3
|10
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|+2
|9
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|0
|9
|8
|West Ham United
|4
|+5
|8
|9
|Brentford
|5
|+3
|8
|10
|Aston Villa
|5
|+1
|7
|11
|Watford
|5
|-2
|6
|12
|Leicester City
|4
|-2
|6
|13
|Arsenal
|5
|-7
|6
|14
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-3
|5
|15
|Southampton
|5
|-2
|4
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-3
|3
|17
|Leeds United
|5
|-7
|3
|18
|Newcastle United
|5
|-7
|2
|19
|Burnley
|5
|-6
|1
|20
|Norwich City
|5
|-12
|0
Premier League News
Bailey's star cameo takes Aston Villa past Everton
Leon Bailey stars from the bench as Aston Villa cruise to a 3-0 win over Everton.
Sarr double helps Watford to important win over Norwich
Norwich still await their first Premier League points of the season as they are beaten 3-1 by Watford.
VAR drama as Man City are held by Southampton
Kyle Walker's red card is overturned, as is a late Man City goal in a 0-0 draw.
Sadio Mane hits 100 as Liverpool thump Crystal Palace
Liverpool put in a clinical display after beating Crystal Palace 3-0, with Sadio Mane scoring his 100th goal for the Reds.
Brentford make light work of Wolves
Newly-promoted Brentford record their first away victory in the top flight for 74 years after their 2-0 win against Wolves.
Odegaard fires Arsenal to victory against Burnley
Arsenal secured their second Premier League win of the season thanks to Martin Odegaard's free kick against Burnley.