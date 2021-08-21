Liverpool LIV
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
18
-
Diogo Jota Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Burnley 0.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Henderson
- Elliott
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 18'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Cork
- Brownhill
- Gudmundsson
- Barnes
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Bobby Thomas
Goals 0
|
39 Owen Dodgson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|48'
|Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|48'
|Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).
|48'
|Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Match Stats
LIV
BUR
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (2)
3 (2)
|LIV
|BUR
|3
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|West Ham United
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Everton
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Brentford
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Watford
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Aston Villa
|1
|-1
|0
|12
|Burnley
|1
|-1
|0
|13
|Manchester City
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Newcastle United
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Southampton
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|Crystal Palace
|1
|-3
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|Leeds United
|1
|-4
|0
Premier League News
Tuchel confirms Pulisic's absence after positive test
Thomas Tuchel provides an update on the Chelsea squad, including Christian Pulisic's positive covid test.
How attractive is a move to Man United for Kylian Mbappe?
Kay Murray and Shaka Hislop discuss the prospect of Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Man United next summer.
Is Guardiola feeling the pressure to sign Kane & not wait on Haaland?
Gab Marcotti offers a unique take as to why Pep Guardiola may feel the need to sign Harry Kane this summer and not wait for Erling Haaland.
Man United offer Pogba a deal: Should he sign it?
Julien Laurens plays the role of Paul Pogba's agent and offers his best advice to the midfielder.
Why Odegaard to Arsenal is a 'win, win, win'
Shaka Hislop feels Martin Odegaard to Arsenal would be a good move for all parties.
Lukaku 'can't wait' to link-up with Chelsea teammates
Romelu Lukaku speaks about his return to Chelsea and what he learnt during his time in Serie A with Inter Milan.