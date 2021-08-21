Manchester City MNC
Norwich City NOR
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Tim Krul (OG)
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Silva
- Grealish
- Torres
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Krul
- Giannoulis
- Gibson
- Hanley
- Aarons
- Rupp
- Gilmour
- Lees-Melou
- Rashica
- Pukki
- Cantwell
|No.
|Name
|
1 Tim Krul OG7'
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Teemu Pukki
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Kenny McLean
Goals 0
|
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Bali Mumba
Goals 0
|
35 Adam Idah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|9'
|Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
|7'
|Own Goal by Tim Krul, Norwich City. Manchester City 1, Norwich City 0.
|2'
|Offside, Manchester City. Rodri tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
Match Stats
MNC
NOR
Possession
64% 36%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
0 (0)
|MNC
|NOR
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|3
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|West Ham United
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Everton
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Brentford
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Watford
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Aston Villa
|1
|-1
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|1
|-1
|0
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Newcastle United
|1
|-2
|0
|15
|Southampton
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Crystal Palace
|1
|-3
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|Leeds United
|1
|-4
|0
