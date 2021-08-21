  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Tim Krul (OG)
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Norwich City NOR Norwich City Logo
MNC
4-3-3
NOR
4-3-3
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Silva
  • 10Grealish
  • 21Torres
  • 9Jesus
Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

9' Offside, Manchester City. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
7' Own Goal by Tim Krul, Norwich City. Manchester City 1, Norwich City 0.
2' Offside, Manchester City. Rodri tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.

Match Stats

MNC
NOR

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
0 (0)
MNC NOR
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 2 +5 6
2 Manchester United 1 +4 3
3 Chelsea 1 +3 3
4 West Ham United 1 +2 3
5 Everton 1 +2 3
6 Brentford 1 +2 3
7 Watford 1 +1 3
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 +1 3
9 Leicester City 1 +1 3
10 Tottenham Hotspur 1 +1 3
11 Aston Villa 1 -1 0
12 Manchester City 1 -1 0
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 -1 0
14 Newcastle United 1 -2 0
15 Southampton 1 -2 0
16 Arsenal 1 -2 0
17 Burnley 2 -3 0
18 Crystal Palace 1 -3 0
19 Norwich City 1 -3 0
20 Leeds United 1 -4 0