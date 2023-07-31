- Hayley Raso (9', 39')
- Mary Fowler (58')
Match Formations
- Sheridan1
- Lawrence10
- Gilles14
- Buchanan3
- Riviere8
- Grosso7
- Quinn5
- Huitema9
- Fleming17
- Leon19
- Sinclair12
|Substitutes
Game Information
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
6:00 AM, July 31, 2023Coverage: FOX
Melbourne, Australia
- Referees:
- Stephanie Frappart
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
69'
Foul by Katrina Gorry (Australia).
69'
Cloé Lacasse (Canada) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
Emily van Egmond (Australia) is shown the yellow card.
Match Stats
|CAN
|AUS
|3
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
CAN
Possession
AUS
62%
38%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
7 (5)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
