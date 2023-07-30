Match Timeline

Germany
Colombia
  • KO
  • HT
  • 45
  • 52
  • 54
  • 56
  • 62
  • 67
  • 67
  • 76

Match Commentary

76'
Substitution, Germany. Nicole Anyomi replaces Klara Bühl.
74'
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
Foul by Diana Ospina (Colombia).

Match Stats

GERCOL
7Fouls13
1Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
4Corner Kicks4
1Saves1
GER

Possession

COL
68%
32%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (1)
6 (2)