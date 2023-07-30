- Linda Caicedo (52')
Match Formations
- Frohms1
- Hagel2
- Doorsoun23
- Hendrich3
- Huth9
- Däbritz13
- Oberdorf6
- Bühl19
- Magull20
- Brand22
- Popp11
Game Information
Sydney Football Stadium
5:30 AM, July 30, 2023Coverage: FS1
Sydney, Australia
- Referees:
- Melissa Borjas
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
76'
Substitution, Germany. Nicole Anyomi replaces Klara Bühl.
74'
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
Foul by Diana Ospina (Colombia).
Match Stats
|GER
|COL
|7
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
GER
Possession
COL
68%
32%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (1)
6 (2)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
