2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage
FS1
- Stefanie van der Gragt (13')
Match Formations
- van Domselaar1
- Janssen20
- van der Gragt3
- Spitse8
- Groenen14
- Brugts22
- van de Donk10
- Roord6
- Pelova17
- Martens11
- Beerensteyn7
Game Information
Dunedin Stadium
3:30 AM, July 23, 2023Coverage: FS1
Dunedin, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
15'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
14'
VAR Decision: Goal Netherlands 1-0 Portugal Women (Stefanie van der Gragt).
13'
Goal! Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0. Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Match Stats
|NED
|POR
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
NED
Possession
POR
58%
42%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
0 (0)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
