Match Timeline

Netherlands
Portugal
  • KO
  • 13

Match Commentary

15'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
14'
VAR Decision: Goal Netherlands 1-0 Portugal Women (Stefanie van der Gragt).
13'
Goal! Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0. Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

Match Stats

NEDPOR
1Fouls1
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
1Offsides0
1Corner Kicks0
0Saves0
NED

Possession

POR
58%
42%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
0 (0)