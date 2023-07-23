Match Timeline

France
Jamaica
  • KO
  • 14
  • 24
  • 37

Match Commentary

45'+6'
First Half ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.
45'+6'
Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
45'+5'
Corner, France. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.

Match Stats

FRAJAM
6Fouls7
1Yellow Cards2
0Red Cards0
3Offsides0
4Corner Kicks1
0Saves2
FRA

Possession

JAM
67%
33%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
2 (0)