Match Formations
- Peyraud-Magnin16
- Karchaoui7
- Cascarino20
- Renard3
- Lakrar2
- Majri10
- Toletti6
- Geyoro8
- Matéo12
- Le Sommer9
- Diani11
Game Information
Sydney Football Stadium
6:00 AM, July 23, 2023Coverage: FOX
Sydney, Australia
- Referees:
- María Carvajal
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+6'
First Half ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.
45'+6'
Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
45'+5'
Corner, France. Conceded by Chantelle Swaby.
Match Stats
|FRA
|JAM
|6
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
FRA
Possession
JAM
67%
33%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
2 (0)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
