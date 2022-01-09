Penalty Shootout
Nottingham Forest FOR
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
35
-
On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Nuno Tavares
-
-
35
-
Philip Zinckernagel Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Arsenal 0.
-
-
68
-
On: Lewis Grabban|Off: Keinan Davis
-
-
69
-
On: Alexandre Lacazette|Off: Charlie Patino
-
-
74
-
Gabriel Martinelli Yellow Card
-
-
75
-
On: Cafú|Off: Philip Zinckernagel
-
-
78
-
Djed Spence Yellow Card
-
-
83
-
Lewis Grabban Goal - Volley
-
-
90+1
-
On: Sead Kolasinac|Off: Cédric Soares
-
-
FT
-
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-4-3
- Samba
- McKenna
- Cook
- Worrall
- Colback
- Garner
- Yates
- Spence
- ZinckernagelOn: Cafú | Off: Philip Zinckernagel
- DavisOn: Lewis Grabban | Off: Keinan Davis
- Johnson
|No.
|Name
|
30 Brice Samba
Saves 0
|
27 Steve Cook
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 James Garner
Goals 0
|
22 Ryan Yates
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Djed Spence 78'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 7 Lewis Grabban 83'
Goals 1
|
11 Philip Zinckernagel 35'
Goals 0
75' 18 Cafú
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Lyle Taylor
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Braian Ojeda
Goals 0
|
19 Xande Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Gaëtan Bong
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- TavaresOn: Kieran Tierney | Off: Nuno Tavares
- Holding
- White
- SoaresOn: Sead Kolasinac | Off: Cédric Soares
- PatinoOn: Alexandre Lacazette | Off: Charlie Patino
- Lokonga
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
35' 3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90'+1' 31 Sead Kolasinac
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Gabriel Martinelli 74'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Mika Biereth
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The City Ground
-
,COVERAGE: ESPN+
-
Nottingham, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 24,938
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
|90'+1'
|Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Cédric Soares.
Match Stats
FOR
ARS
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (3)
10 (0)
|FOR
|ARS
|16
|Fouls
|11
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English FA Cup News
Nicol: 'Arsenal were just blunt' against Forest
Arsenal are out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round.
Nottingham Forest nets shock winner against Arsenal
Lewis Grabban finds the back of the net for Nottingham Forest in the 83rd minute against Arsenal.
Nicol: Tottenham win was 'very uncomfortable'
Tottenham fought back to win 3-1 against Morecambe and progress in the FA Cup.
Nicol: 'No surprise that Liverpool won'
Fabinho shows his skills from the spot for Liverpool against Shrewsbury.
Tottenham escapes FA Cup humiliation with late comeback
Tottenham survives a scare against League One's Morecambe with three second-half goals.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United, 01/09/2022