  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 35
    • On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Nuno Tavares
  • 35
    • Philip Zinckernagel Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Arsenal 0.
  • 68
    • On: Lewis Grabban|Off: Keinan Davis
  • 69
    • On: Alexandre Lacazette|Off: Charlie Patino
  • 74
    • Gabriel Martinelli Yellow Card
  • 75
    • On: Cafú|Off: Philip Zinckernagel
  • 78
    • Djed Spence Yellow Card
  • 83
    • Lewis Grabban Goal - Volley
  • 90+1
    • On: Sead Kolasinac|Off: Cédric Soares
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
Nottingham Forest Logo Nottingham Forest FOR Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
FOR
3-4-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
FOR
3-4-3
  • 30Samba
  • 26McKenna
  • 27Cook
  • 4Worrall
  • 8Colback
  • 37Garner
  • 22Yates
  • 2Spence
  • 11Zinckernagel
    On: Cafú | Off: Philip Zinckernagel
  • 9Davis
    On: Lewis Grabban | Off: Keinan Davis
  • 20Johnson
No. Name
30 Brice Samba
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Steve Cook
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Scott McKenna
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Joe Worrall
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 James Garner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ryan Yates
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jack Colback
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Djed Spence  78'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 7  Lewis Grabban  83'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Philip Zinckernagel  35'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 6
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 18  Cafú
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Brennan Johnson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 João Carvalho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Lyle Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Ethan Horvath
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Braian Ojeda
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Xande Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Tobias Figueiredo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Gaëtan Bong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The City Ground
  • ,
    COVERAGE: ESPN+
  • Nottingham, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 24,938

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0.
90'+1' Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Cédric Soares.

Match Stats

FOR
ARS

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
10 (0)
FOR ARS
16 Fouls 11
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 6
0 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.