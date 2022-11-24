Wales WAL
Iran IRN
3-5-2
- Hennessey
- Davies
- Rodon
- Mepham
- Williams
- WilsonOn: Daniel James | Off: Harry Wilson
- Ampadu
- Ramsey
- RobertsOn: Brennan Johnson | Off: Connor Roberts
- Moore
- Bale
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
6 Joe Rodon 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
58' 20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
10 Aaron Ramsey
Goals 0
|
15 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
57' 9 Brennan Johnson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mark Harris
Goals 0
|
21 Adam Davies
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Sorba Thomas
Goals 0
|
26 Matt Smith
Goals 0
|
23 Dylan Levitt
Goals 0
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Ben Cabango
Goals 0
|
16 Joe Morrell
Goals 0
|
17 Tom Lockyer
Goals 0
4-4-1-1
- Hosseini
- Mohammadi
- Pouraliganji
- Hosseini
- Rezaeian
- Hajsafi
- Noorollahi
- Ezatolahi
- Gholizadeh
- Taremi
- AzmounOn: Karim Ansarifard | Off: Sardar Azmoun
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 10 Karim Ansarifard
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mehdi Torabi
Goals 0
|
11 Vahid Amiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Ali Karimi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Mario Escobar
Match Commentary
|75'
|Attempt blocked. Ahmad Noorollahi (IR Iran) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|73'
|Corner, IR Iran. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.
|73'
|Corner, IR Iran. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
Match Stats
WAL
IRN
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
14 (4)
|WAL
|IRN
|7
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|7
|4
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|England
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|-4
|0
