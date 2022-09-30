  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 20
    • Thomas Partey Goal
  • 31
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
TOT
3-4-2-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 6Gabriel
  • 12Saliba
  • 4White
  • 34Xhaka
  • 5Partey
  • 11Martinelli
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 9Jesus
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 William Saliba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey  20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

31' Goal! Arsenal 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
29' Penalty conceded by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
29' Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison draws a foul in the penalty area.

Match Stats

ARS
TOT

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (3)
3 (2)
ARS TOT
6 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 7 +10 18
2 Manchester City 7 +17 17
3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +11 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 +6 13
5 Manchester United 6 0 12
6 Fulham 7 +1 11
7 Chelsea 6 -1 10
8 Liverpool 6 +9 9
9 Brentford 7 +3 9
10 Newcastle United 7 +1 8
11 Leeds United 6 0 8
12 AFC Bournemouth 7 -13 8
13 Everton 7 -1 7
14 Southampton 7 -4 7
15 Aston Villa 7 -4 7
16 Crystal Palace 6 -2 6
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -4 6
18 West Ham United 7 -6 4
19 Nottingham Forest 7 -11 4
20 Leicester City 7 -12 1