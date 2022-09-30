Arsenal ARS
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
20
-
Thomas Partey Goal
-
-
31
-
Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
5 Thomas Partey 20'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Lloris
- Lenglet
- Dier
- Romero
- Perisic
- Bentancur
- Hojbjerg
- Royal
- Heung-Min
- Richarlison
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 31'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Djed Spence
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Pape Sarr
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Anthony Taylor
Match Commentary
|31'
|Goal! Arsenal 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
|29'
|Penalty conceded by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
|29'
|Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison draws a foul in the penalty area.
Match Stats
ARS
TOT
Possession
64% 36%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
3 (2)
|ARS
|TOT
|6
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|7
|+10
|18
|2
|Manchester City
|7
|+17
|17
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|+11
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|+6
|13
|5
|Manchester United
|6
|0
|12
|6
|Fulham
|7
|+1
|11
|7
|Chelsea
|6
|-1
|10
|8
|Liverpool
|6
|+9
|9
|9
|Brentford
|7
|+3
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|7
|+1
|8
|11
|Leeds United
|6
|0
|8
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|7
|-13
|8
|13
|Everton
|7
|-1
|7
|14
|Southampton
|7
|-4
|7
|15
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|7
|16
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-2
|6
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|-4
|6
|18
|West Ham United
|7
|-6
|4
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|-11
|4
|20
|Leicester City
|7
|-12
|1
Premier League News
Hislop explains Man United's best bet to stop Erling Haaland
Shaka Hislop reveals how he expects Erik ten Hag to counter the threat of Man City's Erling Haaland.
Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more
Our analysts provide their best bets, tips and analysis for Match Week 9 of the season.
Will Arsenal get a statement win in the North London derby?
Julien Laurens stresses the importance of Arsenal's clash against Tottenham in the North London derby.
Premier League check-in: The state of Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs
The Premier League is back! After an international break and temporary pause, it's time to look at the state of the league's big six heading into a grueling run of fixtures before the World Cup. How does everyone look?
Conte dismisses 'disrespectful' links to Juventus
Antonio Conte brushes off reports linking him with a return to Juventus.
Why there's hope for Liverpool in the race to sign Bellingham
ESPN's Football Forecast team explain why Liverpool is a serious option for Jude Bellingham's next club.