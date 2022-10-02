Manchester City MNC
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
2
-
Diogo Dalot Yellow Card
-
-
8
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
23
-
Tyrell Malacia Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Erling Haaland Goal - Header
-
-
37
-
Erling Haaland Goal
-
-
40
-
On: Victor Lindelöf|Off: Raphaël Varane
-
-
41
-
On: Sergio Gómez|Off: Kyle Walker
-
-
44
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Aké
- Akanji
- WalkerOn: Sergio Gómez | Off: Kyle Walker
- Silva
- Gündogan
- De Bruyne
- Grealish
- Haaland
- Foden
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
41' 21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Erling Haaland 34' 37'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 8' 44'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Malacia
- Martínez
- VaraneOn: Victor Lindelöf | Off: Raphaël Varane
- Dalot
- Eriksen
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Antony
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
40' 2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
|
12 Tyrell Malacia 23'
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot 2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 0.
|44'
|Goal! Manchester City 4, Manchester United 0. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland following a fast break.
|43'
|Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Match Stats
MNC
MAN
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
15 (7)
3 (2)
|MNC
|MAN
|1
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|+12
|21
|2
|Manchester City
|7
|+17
|17
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+9
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|+6
|14
|5
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|13
|6
|Manchester United
|6
|0
|12
|7
|Newcastle United
|8
|+4
|11
|8
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|+9
|10
|10
|Brentford
|8
|+3
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|0
|10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|8
|-13
|9
|13
|Leeds United
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|8
|-4
|7
|16
|Southampton
|8
|-5
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|6
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-6
|6
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|-11
|4
|20
|Leicester City
|7
|-12
|1
