  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 2
    • Diogo Dalot Yellow Card
  • 8
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 23
    • Tyrell Malacia Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Erling Haaland Goal - Header
  • 37
    • Erling Haaland Goal
  • 40
    • On: Victor Lindelöf|Off: Raphaël Varane
  • 41
    • On: Sergio Gómez|Off: Kyle Walker
  • 44
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 6Aké
  • 25Akanji
  • 2Walker
    On: Sergio Gómez | Off: Kyle Walker
  • 20Silva
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 10Grealish
  • 9Haaland
  • 47Foden
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41' 21  Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland  34' 37'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden  8' 44'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Stefan Ortega
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Michael Oliver

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 0.
44' Goal! Manchester City 4, Manchester United 0. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland following a fast break.
43' Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Match Stats

MNC
MAN

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

15 (7)
3 (2)
MNC MAN
1 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 8 +12 21
2 Manchester City 7 +17 17
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +9 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 +6 14
5 Chelsea 7 0 13
6 Manchester United 6 0 12
7 Newcastle United 8 +4 11
8 Fulham 8 -2 11
9 Liverpool 7 +9 10
10 Brentford 8 +3 10
11 Everton 8 0 10
12 AFC Bournemouth 8 -13 9
13 Leeds United 6 0 8
14 Aston Villa 7 -4 7
15 West Ham United 8 -4 7
16 Southampton 8 -5 7
17 Crystal Palace 7 -3 6
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -6 6
19 Nottingham Forest 7 -11 4
20 Leicester City 7 -12 1