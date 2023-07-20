Co-hosts New Zealand kicked off the Women's World Cup campaign with an upset victory over Norway on Thursday, securing the country's first win in tournament history.

New Zealand had failed to win a game at their five previous World Cup appearances but forward Hannah Wilkinson fired home from close range from Jacqui Hand's pinpoint cross in the 48th minute to secure a memorable victory.

Norway, champions in 1995, were disappointing and disjointed and rarely looked as if they would get back on level terms.

Their best chance came from a right-footed shot from Tuva Hansen, which ricocheted off the crossbar in the 81st minute.

New Zealand's Ria Percival had the chance to put the game out of reach but her penalty in the 90th minute hit the crossbar.

Norway threw players forward in search of an equaliser but the stout New Zealand defence held firm.

New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal of the tournament in the 48th minute. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"This is not what we had anticipated," Norway captain Maren Mjelde said. "We woke up [in] the last 25 minutes but it was too late."

The crowd of 42,137 -- a record for a football match in New Zealand -- let out a deafening roar as the match came to an end, with coach Jitka Klimkova burying her face in her hands as her players celebrated.

The win put New Zealand on the right track toward their goal of getting out of the group stage of the tournament. They face debutants the Philippines on Tuesday.

Tournament co-hosts Australia are due to open their World Cup campaign later on Thursday against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.