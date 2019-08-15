    BMW Championship

    August 15 - 18, 2019
    Medinah CC - Medinah, IL
    Par72Yards7613
    Purse$9,250,000Defending ChampionKeegan Bradley
    • 74F
    • Precipitation: 25%
      Wind: N 8 mph
      Gusts: 8 mph
    Round 1 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Jim Furyk-4-45----------
    T2Nate Lashley-2-25----------
    T2Si Woo Kim-2-25----------
    T2Rory Sabbatini-2-24----------
    T2J.T. Poston-2-23----------
    T6J.B. Holmes-1-15----------
    T6Phil Mickelson-1-15----------
    T6Keith Mitchell-1-15----------
    T6Jordan Spieth-1-14----------
    T6Scott Piercy-1-13----------
    T6Francesco Molinari-1-13----------
    T6Corey Conners-1-13----------
    T6Adam Scott-1-11----------
    T6Paul Casey-1-11----------
    T15Ian PoulterEE4----------
    T15Shane LowryEE3----------
    T15Sung-jae ImEE3----------
    T15Tony FinauEE2----------
    T15Kevin KisnerEE2----------
    T15Justin ThomasEE1----------
    21Bryson DeChambeau+2+22----------
    -Gary WoodlandE-11:37 AM----------
    -Abraham AncerE-11:37 AM----------
    -Xander SchauffeleE-11:37 AM----------
    -Rory McIlroyE-11:48 AM----------
    -Patrick ReedE-11:48 AM----------
    -Brooks KoepkaE-11:48 AM----------
    -Max HomaE-11:59 AM----------
    -Collin MorikawaE-11:59 AM----------
    -Cameron ChampE-11:59 AM----------
    -Joel DahmenE-12:10 PM----------
    -Graeme McDowellE-12:10 PM----------
    -Vaughn TaylorE-12:10 PM----------
    -Joaquin NiemannE-12:21 PM----------
    -Wyndham ClarkE-12:21 PM----------
    -Emiliano GrilloE-12:21 PM----------
    -Adam HadwinE-12:32 PM----------
    -Ryan MooreE-12:32 PM----------
    -Jason DayE-12:32 PM----------
    -Sung KangE-12:43 PM----------
    -Lucas GloverE-12:43 PM----------
    -Kevin TwayE-12:43 PM----------
    -C.T. PanE-12:54 PM----------
    -Tiger WoodsE-12:54 PM----------
    -Billy HorschelE-12:54 PM----------
    -Jason KokrakE-1:10 PM----------
    -Ryan PalmerE-1:10 PM----------
    -Hideki MatsuyamaE-1:10 PM----------
    -Harold Varner IIIE-1:21 PM----------
    -Andrew PutnamE-1:21 PM----------
    -Louis OosthuizenE-1:21 PM----------
    -Brandt SnedekerE-1:32 PM----------
    -Charles Howell IIIE-1:32 PM----------
    -Tommy FleetwoodE-1:32 PM----------
    -Chez ReavieE-1:43 PM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-1:43 PM----------
    -Rickie FowlerE-1:43 PM----------
    -Dustin JohnsonE-1:54 PM----------
    -Webb SimpsonE-1:54 PM----------
    -Justin RoseE-1:54 PM----------
    -Matt KucharE-2:05 PM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-2:05 PM----------
    -Jon RahmE-2:05 PM----------
    -Troy MerrittE-2:16 PM----------
    -Dylan FrittelliE-2:16 PM----------
    -Byeong-Hun AnE-2:16 PM----------
    -Rafael Cabrera BelloE-2:27 PM----------
    -Adam LongE-2:27 PM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-2:27 PM----------

