THE NORTHERN TRUST

    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Troy Merritt-5-58----------
    2Kevin Kisner-4-45----------
    T3Ryan Moore-3-37----------
    T3Louis Oosthuizen-3-37----------
    T3Max Homa-3-37----------
    T3Charles Howell III-3-35----------
    T7Kiradech Aphibarnrat-2-29----------
    T7Joaquin Niemann-2-29----------
    T7Ian Poulter-2-27----------
    T7Tony Finau-2-25----------
    T7Adam Scott-2-25----------
    T7Dustin Johnson-2-25----------
    T7Webb Simpson-2-25----------
    T7Rory McIlroy-2-24----------
    T15Adam Schenk-1-18----------
    T15Matt Every-1-18----------
    T15Cameron Champ-1-17----------
    T15Vaughn Taylor-1-17----------
    T15Patrick Reed-1-17----------
    T15Adam Hadwin-1-16----------
    T15Jon Rahm-1-15----------
    T15Luke List-1-14----------
    T15Scott Brown-1-13----------
    T15Sepp Straka-1-13----------
    T15Harold Varner III-1-12----------
    T15Carlos Ortiz-1-12----------
    1Gary WoodlandEEF4------4
    T27Michael ThompsonEE8----------
    T27Si Woo KimEE6----------
    T27Scott PiercyEE6----------
    T27J.T. PostonEE6----------
    T27Brandt SnedekerEE5----------
    T27Lucas GloverEE5----------
    T27Phil MickelsonEE5----------
    T27Chez ReavieEE5----------
    T27Kevin NaEE4----------
    T27Collin MorikawaEE4----------
    T27Matt KucharEE4----------
    T27Brooks KoepkaEE4----------
    T27Talor GoochEE3----------
    T27Nick WatneyEE3----------
    T27Kyle StanleyEE3----------
    T27Danny WillettEE3----------
    T27Peter MalnatiEE2----------
    T27Andrew LandryEE2----------
    T27Jonas BlixtEE2----------
    T46Bubba Watson+1+18----------
    T46Billy Horschel+1+16----------
    T46Branden Grace+1+14----------
    T46Cameron Tringale+1+13----------
    T50Brian Harman+2+28----------
    T50Charley Hoffman+2+28----------
    T50Shane Lowry+2+25----------
    T50Wyndham Clark+2+24----------
    T54Emiliano Grillo+3+37----------
    T54Tiger Woods+3+36----------
    T54J.B. Holmes+3+34----------
    T54Aaron Baddeley+3+32----------
    T54Kelly Kraft+3+32----------
    59Patrick Rodgers+4+42----------
    -Brian StuardE-12:00 PM----------
    -Tyrrell HattonE-12:00 PM----------
    -Cameron SmithE-12:00 PM----------
    -Jhonattan VegasE-12:00 PM----------
    -Russell HenleyE-12:00 PM----------
    -Chesson HadleyE-12:00 PM----------
    -Matthew WolffE-12:11 PM----------
    -Jordan SpiethE-12:11 PM----------
    -Kevin StreelmanE-12:11 PM----------
    -Abraham AncerE-12:11 PM----------
    -Danny LeeE-12:11 PM----------
    -Sergio GarciaE-12:11 PM----------
    -Graeme McDowellE-12:22 PM----------
    -Dylan FrittelliE-12:22 PM----------
    -Adam LongE-12:22 PM----------
    -Byeong-Hun AnE-12:22 PM----------
    -Keegan BradleyE-12:22 PM----------
    -Joel DahmenE-12:22 PM----------
    -Kevin TwayE-12:33 PM----------
    -Jason KokrakE-12:33 PM----------
    -Nate LashleyE-12:33 PM----------
    -Andrew PutnamE-12:33 PM----------
    -Jim FurykE-12:33 PM----------
    -Jason DayE-12:33 PM----------
    -Justin ThomasE-12:44 PM----------
    -Tommy FleetwoodE-12:44 PM----------
    -Bryson DeChambeauE-12:44 PM----------
    -Rory SabbatiniE-12:44 PM----------
    -C.T. PanE-12:44 PM----------
    -Keith MitchellE-12:44 PM----------
    -Justin RoseE-12:55 PM----------
    -Marc LeishmanE-12:55 PM----------
    -Rickie FowlerE-12:55 PM----------
    -Corey ConnersE-12:55 PM----------
    -Hideki MatsuyamaE-12:55 PM----------
    -Sung KangE-12:55 PM----------
    -Patrick CantlayE-1:06 PM----------
    -Xander SchauffeleE-1:06 PM----------
    -Ryan PalmerE-1:06 PM----------
    -Francesco MolinariE-1:06 PM----------
    -Sung-jae ImE-1:06 PM----------
    -Mackenzie HughesE-1:17 PM----------
    -Chris StroudE-1:17 PM----------
    -Brice GarnettE-1:17 PM----------
    -J.J. SpaunE-1:17 PM----------
    -Roger SloanE-1:17 PM----------
    -Bud CauleyE-1:17 PM----------
    -Scott StallingsE-1:28 PM----------
    -Sam RyderE-1:28 PM----------
    -Kyoung-Hoon LeeE-1:28 PM----------
    -Russell KnoxE-1:28 PM----------
    -Ryan ArmourE-1:28 PM----------
    -Denny McCarthyE-1:28 PM----------
    -Aaron WiseE-1:39 PM----------
    -Patton KizzireE-1:39 PM----------
    -Martin LairdE-1:39 PM----------
    -Matt JonesE-1:39 PM----------
    -Brian GayE-1:39 PM----------
    -Nick TaylorE-1:39 PM----------
    -Pat PerezE-1:50 PM----------
    -Sebastian MunozE-1:50 PM----------

