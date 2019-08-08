THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUSTAugust 8 - 11, 2019
Liberty National Golf Club - Jersey City, NJ
Par71Yards7370
Purse$9,250,000Defending ChampionBryson DeChambeau
J.T. Poston's bogey-free hole streak comes to an end at 77 holes. 4 straight rounds (72 holes) and 5 holes in round 1 before making a double bogey on the 15th his 6th hole of the day.
Kevin Kisner's scorecard thru 5 holes? 3-3-2-3-3 (Birdie, Par, Eagle, Par, Birdie)
Tiger Woods has missed 3 greens with short irons in his hands. One of them cost him dearly, making a double bogey 5 at the par 3 14th hole.