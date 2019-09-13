    Solheim Cup

    September 13 - 15, 2019
    Gleneagles Golf Course - Perth, Scotland
    Par72Yards6434
    Europe wins the Solheim Cup
    USA
    13½
    EUR
    14½
    Sunday Singles
    • Danielle Kang
    • Carlota Ciganda
      1 Up
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    D. Kang
    C. Ciganda1 Up
    • Nelly Korda
      2 Up
    • Caroline Hedwall
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    N. Korda2 Up
    C. Hedwall
    • Lexi Thompson
    • Georgia Hall
      2 & 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    L. Thompson
    G. Hall2 & 1
    • Annie Park
    • Celine Boutier
      2 & 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    A. Park
    C. Boutier2 & 1
    • Angel Yin
      2 & 1
    • Azahara Munoz
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    A. Yin2 & 1
    A. Munoz
    • Megan Khang
      Halved
    • Charley Hull
      Halved
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Khang
    C. HullHalved
    • Lizette Salas
      1 Up
    • Anne Van Dam
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    L. Salas1 Up
    A. Van Dam
    • Jessica Korda
      3 & 2
    • Caroline Masson
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    J. Korda3 & 2
    C. Masson
    • Brittany Altomare
      5 & 4
    • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    B. Altomare5 & 4
    J. Ewart Shadoff
    • Marina Alex
    • Suzann Pettersen
      1 Up
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Alex
    S. Pettersen1 Up
    • Ally McDonald
    • Bronte Law
      2 & 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    A. McDonald
    B. Law2 & 1
    • Morgan Pressel
    • Anna Nordqvist
      4 & 3
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    M. Pressel
    A. Nordqvist4 & 3
    Saturday Afternoon Four-Balls
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA1 Up
    EUR
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EURHalved
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR2 Up
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA2 & 1
    EUR
    Saturday Morning Foursomes
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA2 & 1
    EUR
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR3 & 2
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR4 & 3
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA6 & 5
    EUR
    Friday Afternoon Four-Balls
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR4 & 2
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA7 & 5
    EUR
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EURHalved
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EURHalved
    Friday Morning Foursomes
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EURHalved
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR2 & 1
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA6 & 4
    EUR
    PLAYER123456789101112131415161718TOT
    USA
    EUR2 & 1

