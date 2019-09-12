    A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

    September 12 - 15, 2019
    The Old White Course - White Sulphur Springs, WV
    Par70Yards7292
    Purse$7,500,000Defending ChampionKevin Na
    Round 2 - In Progress
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T1-Scottie Scheffler-13-8F6562----127
    T1-Joaquin Niemann-13-8F6562----127
    T1-Robby Shelton-13-51662------62
    4-Adam Long-12-8F6662----128
    5-Kevin Chappell-10-11F7159----130
    T6-Sam Ryder-9-4F6566----131
    T6-Cameron Smith-9-6F6764----131
    T6-Morgan Hoffmann-9-5F6665----131
    T6-Harris English-9-5F6665----131
    T6-Harold Varner III-9-4F6566----131
    T6-Brian Harman-9-4F6566----131
    T12-Nate Lashley-8-6F6864----132
    T12-Lanto Griffin-8-2F6468----132
    T12-Richy Werenski-8-5F6765----132
    T15-Sung-jae Im-7-3F6667----133
    T15-Grayson Murray-7-3F6667----133
    T15-Bronson Burgoon-7-2F6568----133
    T15-Zack Sucher-7-1F6469----133
    T15-Rob Oppenheim-7-2F6568----133
    T15-Tom Hoge-7-5F6865----133
    T15-Jason Dufner-7-4F6766----133
    T22-Mark Hubbard-6EF6470----134
    T22-Robert Streb-6-5F6965----134
    T22-Joel Dahmen-6-5F6965----134
    T22-Kevin Na-6EF6470----134
    T22-Patrick Rodgers-6-4F6866----134
    T22-Byeong-Hun An-6-3F6767----134
    T22-Martin Laird-6-2F6668----134
    T22-Cameron Percy-6-3F6767----134
    T22-Mark D. Anderson-6-4F6866----134
    T22-Peter Malnati-6-2F6668----134
    T22-Scott Piercy-6-5F6965----134
    T22-Austin Cook-6-2F6668----134
    T22-Matt Jones-6-4F6866----134
    T22-D.J. Trahan-6-3F6767----134
    T22-Scott Harrington-6E1764------64
    T22-Denny McCarthy-6-81672------72
    T22-Harry Higgs-6-31467------67
    T39-Cameron Tringale-5-1F6669----135
    T39-Sebastian Munoz-5-4F6966----135
    T39-Nick Taylor-5-5F7065----135
    T39-Keegan Bradley-5-2F6768----135
    T39-Joseph Bramlett-5-21767------67
    T39-Hank Lebioda-5-21667------67
    T39-Andrew Novak-5-11666------66
    T39-Vince Covello-5-21567------67
    T47-Doc Redman-4-3F6967----136
    T47-Brendan Steele-4-3F6967----136
    T47-Brice Garnett-4-2F6868----136
    T47-Bubba Watson-4-3F6967----136
    T47-Danny Lee-4-4F7066----136
    T47-J.J. Spaun-4EF6670----136
    T47-Peter Uihlein-4-2F6868----136
    T47-Viktor Hovland-4-2F6868----136
    T47-Doug Ghim-4+1F6571----136
    T47-Rhein Gibson-4-5F7165----136
    T47-Dominic Bozzelli-4-1F6769----136
    T47-Sebastian Cappelen-4-3F6967----136
    T47-Jonathan Byrd-4-5F7165----136
    T47-Russell Henley-4-2F6868----136
    T47-Johnson Wagner-4-4F7066----136
    T47-Sung Kang-4+1F6571----136
    T47-Bud Cauley-4-3F6967----136
    T47-David Hearn-4-1F6769----136
    T47-Scott Brown-4EF6670----136
    T47-Roberto Castro-4-11667------67
    Projected Cut -4
    T67-Sepp Straka-3-4F7166----137
    T67-Scott Stallings-3-2F6968----137
    T67-Fabian Gomez-3EF6770----137
    T67-Jason Kokrak-3-2F6968----137
    T67-Kevin Streelman-3+1F6671----137
    T67-Talor Gooch-3-1F6869----137
    T67-Adam Schenk-3EF6770----137
    T67-Matthew NeSmith-3-1F6869----137
    T67-Tyler Duncan-3EF6770----137
    T67-Chase Seiffert-3-1F6869----137
    T67-Nick Watney-3+1F6671----137
    T67-Matt Every-3-4F7166----137
    T67-Ted Potter Jr.-3+1F6671----137
    T67-J.B. Holmes-3-4F7166----137
    T67-Tyler McCumber-3-31670------70
    T67-Bo Hoag-3-21569------69
    T67-Nelson Lauta Ledesma-3-31570------70
    T67-Beau Hossler-3-21569------69
    T85-Kyoung-Hoon Lee-2-5F7365----138
    T85-Rod Pampling-2-1F6969----138
    T85-Ben Taylor-2-4F7266----138
    T85-Tom Lewis-2EF6870----138
    T85-Zach Johnson-2-1F6969----138
    T85-Ryan Armour-2-3F7167----138
    T85-Bryson DeChambeau-2EF6870----138
    T85-Sam Burns-2-1F6969----138
    T93-Boo Weekley-1EF6970----139
    T93-Carlos Ortiz-1-1F7069----139
    T93-Whee Kim-1EF6970----139
    T93-Hayden Springer-1-1F7069----139
    T93-Xin-Jun Zhang-1-1F7069----139
    T93-George McNeill-1-1F7069----139
    T93-Jimmy Walker-1+4F6574----139
    T93-Ben Crane-1EF6970----139
    T93-Rafael Campos-1E1569------69
    T93-Seamus Power-1E1568------68
    T103-Brian StuardE-3F7367----140
    T103-Jim HermanE-3F7367----140
    T103-Tim WilkinsonEEF7070----140
    T103-Henrik NorlanderE+1F6971----140
    T103-Anirban LahiriE+3F6773----140
    T103-Russell KnoxE-2F7268----140
    T103-David LingmerthE+2F6872----140
    T103-Brendon ToddE+3F6773----140
    T103-Kyle WestmorelandE+21668------68
    T112-Billy Hurley III+1-1F7269----141
    T112-John Huh+1+3F6873----141
    T112-Michael Kim+1-2F7368----141
    T112-Vincent Whaley+1-4F7566----141
    T112-Andrew Landry+1-2F7368----141
    T112-Martin Trainer+1+4F6774----141
    T112-Bill Haas+1+1F7071----141
    T119-Arjun Atwal+2+4F6874----142
    T119-Roger Sloan+2+1F7171----142
    T119-Branden Grace+2+2F7072----142
    T119-Josh Teater+2EF7270----142
    T119-Jamie Lovemark+2-1F7369----142
    T119-Sang-Moon Bae+2+1F7171----142
    T119-Daniel Summerhays+2+4F6874----142
    T119-Chris Baker+2+21770------70
    T119-Michael Gligic+2E1672------72
    T119-Wes Roach+2+31569------69
    T119-Ryan Brehm+2+11471------71
    T130-Mackenzie Hughes+3+4F6974----143
    T130-Maverick McNealy+3+6F6776----143
    T130-John Senden+3-1F7469----143
    T130-J.J. Henry+3+4F6974----143
    T130-Steve Allan+3+21471------71
    T135-Brandon Hagy+4-1F7569----144
    T135-Zac Blair+4EF7470----144
    T135-John Daly+4EF7470----144
    T135-Shintaro Ban+4+41570------70
    T139-John Rollins+5+2F7372----145
    T139-Kramer Hickok+5+6F6976----145
    T139-Alex Cejka+5+5F7075----145
    T139-Robert Garrigus+5+31772------72
    T139-Kristoffer Ventura+5+31672------72
    T139-Cameron Davis+5+11574------74
    T145-Ryan Blaum+6+2F7472----146
    T145-Brendon de Jonge+6+4F7274----146
    T145-Michael Gellerman+6+3F7373----146
    T145-Conrad Shindler+6+3F7373----146
    T145-D.A. Points+6+4F7274----146
    T145-Davey Jude+6+61570------70
    T151-Mason Williams+7+4F7374----147
    T151-Patton Kizzire+7+7F7077----147
    153-Freddie Jacobson+8+3F7573----148
    154-Shawn Stefani+9+5F7475----149
    155-Joe Boros+11+61475------75
    --Marc LeishmanWD-WD76------76

