A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The GreenbrierSeptember 12 - 15, 2019
The Old White Course - White Sulphur Springs, WV
Par70Yards7292
Purse$7,500,000Defending ChampionKevin Na
VOLATILE!! 9 guys moved from outside to inside the Finals 25, earning their PGA Tour cards after Monday's final round of Korn Ferry Tour Finals (formerly Web.com Tour). 50 players; top 25 from the season-long Korn Ferry Tour money list, and 25 from the 3 Korn Ferry Tour Finals events' money list earned their full playing privileges for the upcoming 2019-20 PGA Tour season... which kicks off next week in West Virginia.
What motivates Rory McIlroy now that he's got all the money?!
Other than the wins, what will Rory McIlroy remember best about the 2018-19 PGA Tour season?