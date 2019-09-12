A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

VOLATILE!! 9 guys moved from outside to inside the Finals 25, earning their PGA Tour cards after Monday's final round of Korn Ferry Tour Finals (formerly Web.com Tour). 50 players; top 25 from the season-long Korn Ferry Tour money list, and 25 from the 3 Korn Ferry Tour Finals events' money list earned their full playing privileges for the upcoming 2019-20 PGA Tour season... which kicks off next week in West Virginia.