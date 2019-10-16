    THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

    October 16 - 20, 2019
    The Club at Nine Bridges - Jeju Island, South Korea
    Par72Yards7241
    Purse$9,750,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
    Round 1 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1Danny Lee-4-48----------
    T2Justin Thomas-3-38----------
    T2Kiradech Aphibarnrat-3-34----------
    T4Ryan Moore-2-28----------
    T4Scott Piercy-2-27----------
    T4Ian Poulter-2-27----------
    T4J.B. Holmes-2-27----------
    T4Chez Reavie-2-26----------
    T4Charles Howell III-2-25----------
    T4Charley Hoffman-2-23----------
    T4Rory Sabbatini-2-23----------
    T4Gary Woodland-2-23----------
    T13Kyoung-Hoon Lee-1-19----------
    T13Sanghyun Park-1-18----------
    T13Jordan Spieth-1-16----------
    T13Tommy Fleetwood-1-16----------
    T13Joaquin Niemann-1-16----------
    T13Dylan Frittelli-1-16----------
    T13K.J. Choi-1-15----------
    T13Pat Perez-1-15----------
    T13Wyndham Clark-1-14----------
    T13Jung-gon Hwang-1-13----------
    T13Kevin Streelman-1-13----------
    T13Jason Day-1-13----------
    T13Sung-jae Im-1-13----------
    T13Rafael Cabrera Bello-1-12----------
    T13Chase Koepka-1-12----------
    T13Danny Willett-1-12----------
    T13Viktor Hovland-1-11----------
    T13Cameron Smith-1-11----------
    T31Jhonattan VegasEE9----------
    T31Branden GraceEE8----------
    T31Brian StuardEE8----------
    T31Soo-min LeeEE8----------
    T31Marc LeishmanEE8----------
    T31Phil MickelsonEE8----------
    T31Kevin NaEE5----------
    T31Graeme McDowellEE5----------
    T31Max HomaEE5----------
    T31Tyrrell HattonEE5----------
    T31Luke ListEE4----------
    T31Tae hee LeeEE4----------
    T31Emiliano GrilloEE3----------
    T31Jazz JanewattananondEE3----------
    T31Chesson HadleyEE2----------
    T31Hideki MatsuyamaEE2----------
    T31Brooks KoepkaEE2----------
    T31Si Woo KimEE2----------
    T31Keith MitchellEE2----------
    T31Troy MerrittEE2----------
    T31Nate LashleyEE2----------
    T31Kevin TwayEE1----------
    T31Sung KangEE1----------
    T31Michael KimEE1----------
    T31Abraham AncerEE1----------
    T31Byeong-Hun AnEE1----------
    T31Kyongjun MoonEE1----------
    T31Collin MorikawaEE1----------
    T31Billy HorschelEE1----------
    T31Hyungjoon LeeEE1----------
    T61Adam Schenk+1+19----------
    T61Vaughn Taylor+1+18----------
    T61Jeongwoo Ham+1+18----------
    T61C.T. Pan+1+17----------
    T61Adam Long+1+17----------
    T61Sergio Garcia+1+16----------
    T61Yi Keun Chang+1+15----------
    T61Andrew Putnam+1+12----------
    T61Matthew Wolff+1+12----------
    T61Ryan Palmer+1+11----------
    T71Corey Conners+2+27----------
    T71Harold Varner III+2+25----------
    T71Joel Dahmen+2+24----------
    T71Yongjun Bae+2+24----------
    75Lucas Glover+4+48----------
    -Matt JonesE-9:00 PM----------
    -Whee KimE-9:00 PM----------
    -Won Joon LeeE-9:00 PM----------

