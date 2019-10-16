THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Tony Romo started his 2nd round with a par. He didn't make another par until the 10th hole! 6 bogeys and 2 birdies have Romo in a bad way to make the cut.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Danny Lee
|-4
|-4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|-3
|-3
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T2
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-3
|-3
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Ryan Moore
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Scott Piercy
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Ian Poulter
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|J.B. Holmes
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Chez Reavie
|-2
|-2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Charles Howell III
|-2
|-2
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Charley Hoffman
|-2
|-2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Rory Sabbatini
|-2
|-2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T4
|Gary Woodland
|-2
|-2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Sanghyun Park
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Joaquin Niemann
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Dylan Frittelli
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Pat Perez
|-1
|-1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|-1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Jung-gon Hwang
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Kevin Streelman
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Jason Day
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Sung-jae Im
|-1
|-1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Chase Koepka
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Danny Willett
|-1
|-1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|-1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T13
|Cameron Smith
|-1
|-1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Jhonattan Vegas
|E
|E
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Branden Grace
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Brian Stuard
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Soo-min Lee
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Marc Leishman
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Kevin Na
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Graeme McDowell
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Max Homa
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Tyrrell Hatton
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Luke List
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Tae hee Lee
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Jazz Janewattananond
|E
|E
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Chesson Hadley
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Brooks Koepka
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Si Woo Kim
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Keith Mitchell
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Troy Merritt
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Nate Lashley
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Kevin Tway
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Sung Kang
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Michael Kim
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Abraham Ancer
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Byeong-Hun An
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Kyongjun Moon
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Collin Morikawa
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Billy Horschel
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T31
|Hyungjoon Lee
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Adam Schenk
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Vaughn Taylor
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Jeongwoo Ham
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|C.T. Pan
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Adam Long
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Sergio Garcia
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Yi Keun Chang
|+1
|+1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Andrew Putnam
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Matthew Wolff
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T61
|Ryan Palmer
|+1
|+1
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T71
|Corey Conners
|+2
|+2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T71
|Harold Varner III
|+2
|+2
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T71
|Joel Dahmen
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T71
|Yongjun Bae
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|75
|Lucas Glover
|+4
|+4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Matt Jones
|E
|-
|9:00 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Whee Kim
|E
|-
|9:00 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Won Joon Lee
|E
|-
|9:00 PM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
Tony Romo started his 2nd round with a par. He didn't make another par until the 10th hole! 6 bogeys and 2 birdies have Romo in a bad way to make the cut.
You probably could have won a lot of money if you had Romo being the leader of the threesome to start the 2nd round of the Safeway Open!
What would it mean to Tony Romo to make the cut this week? Does he now feel like a "pro golfer"? There's a long way to go but...