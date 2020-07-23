    3M Open

    July 23 - 26, 2020
    TPC Twin Cities - Blaine, MN
    Par71Yards7431
    Purse$6,600,000Defending ChampionMatthew Wolff
    Round 1 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T1Tony Finau-6-6F65------65
    T1Ryan Moore-6-6F65------65
    T1Xin-Jun Zhang-6-6F65------65
    T1Nick Watney-6-6F65------65
    T1Michael Thompson-6-614----------
    T1Richy Werenski-6-613----------
    T7Kyle Stanley-5-5F66------66
    T7Brendon de Jonge-5-5F66------66
    T7Talor Gooch-5-5F66------66
    T7Patrick Rodgers-5-5F66------66
    T7Bo Van Pelt-5-513----------
    T12Cameron Davis-4-4F67------67
    T12Alexander Noren-4-4F67------67
    T12Kramer Hickok-4-4F67------67
    T12Matthew Wolff-4-412----------
    T12Max Homa-4-412----------
    T12Aaron Baddeley-4-48----------
    T11J.J. Spaun-4-48----------
    T19Seamus Power-3-3F68------68
    T19Adam Long-3-3F68------68
    T19Jason Dufner-3-3F68------68
    T19Chad Campbell-3-3F68------68
    T19Ryan Brehm-3-3F68------68
    T19Denny McCarthy-3-3F68------68
    T19Dylan Frittelli-3-3F68------68
    T19Chris Baker-3-3F68------68
    T19Cameron Tringale-3-314----------
    T19Bronson Burgoon-3-313----------
    T19D.J. Trahan-3-310----------
    T19Luke List-3-310----------
    T19Chris Kirk-3-38----------
    T32Roger Sloan-2-2F69------69
    T32Chase Seiffert-2-2F69------69
    T32Aaron Wise-2-2F69------69
    T32Keith Mitchell-2-2F69------69
    T32Will Gordon-2-2F69------69
    T32Hank Lebioda-2-2F69------69
    T32Adam Schenk-2-213----------
    T32Austin Cook-2-212----------
    T32Patton Kizzire-2-212----------
    T32Pat Perez-2-211----------
    T32David Hearn-2-210----------
    T32Robert Garrigus-2-210----------
    T32Wyndham Clark-2-28----------
    T32Danny Lee-2-28----------
    T32Robby Shelton-2-28----------
    T32Zack Sucher-2-27----------
    T48Henrik Norlander-1-1F70------70
    T48George McNeill-1-1F70------70
    T48Bill Haas-1-1F70------70
    T48Alex Cejka-1-1F70------70
    T48Brooks Koepka-1-1F70------70
    T48Michael Kim-1-1F70------70
    T48Fabian Gomez-1-1F70------70
    T48Doc Redman-1-1F70------70
    T48Josh Teater-1-1F70------70
    T48Peter Uihlein-1-1F70------70
    T48Matthias Schwab-1-1F70------70
    T48Brandon Hagy-1-1F70------70
    T48Harris English-1-1F70------70
    T48Ryan Blaum-1-114----------
    T48Tom Hoge-1-114----------
    T48Vaughn Taylor-1-113----------
    T48Paul Casey-1-111----------
    T48Bubba Watson-1-111----------
    T48Stewart Cink-1-110----------
    T48Beau Hossler-1-110----------
    T48Charl Schwartzel-1-19----------
    T48Kyoung-Hoon Lee-1-19----------
    T48Daniel Chopra-1-19----------
    T48Scott Harrington-1-18----------
    T48Johnson Wagner-1-18----------
    T48Bo Hoag-1-17----------
    T48Kristoffer Ventura-1-17----------
    T48Dominic Bozzelli-1-16----------
    T48Jake Kneen-1-16----------
    T77Emiliano GrilloEEF71------71
    T77Brian GayEEF71------71
    T77Charles Howell IIIEEF71------71
    T77Si Woo KimEEF71------71
    T77Tommy FleetwoodEEF71------71
    T77Scott StallingsEEF71------71
    T77Chesson HadleyEEF71------71
    T77Tom LehmanEEF71------71
    T77Rafael Cabrera BelloEEF71------71
    T77Bernd WiesbergerEE13----------
    T77K.J. ChoiEE13----------
    T77Matt EveryEE13----------
    T77Ryan ArmourEE11----------
    T77Brice GarnettEE10----------
    T77Tommy GaineyEE10----------
    T77David LingmerthEE10----------
    T77Parker McLachlinEE8----------
    T77Tim WilkinsonEE8----------
    T77Michael GligicEE7----------
    T77Chase KoepkaEE6----------
    T77Angus FlanaganEE5----------
    T77Tom LewisEE5----------
    T99Scott Brown+1+1F72------72
    T99Harry Higgs+1+1F72------72
    T99Matthew NeSmith+1+1F72------72
    T99Chris Stroud+1+1F72------72
    T99Andrew Putnam+1+1F72------72
    T99Russell Henley+1+1F72------72
    T99Jamie Lovemark+1+1F72------72
    T99Tim Herron+1+1F72------72
    T99John Senden+1+1F72------72
    T99Rhein Gibson+1+1F72------72
    T99Sahith Theegala+1+1F72------72
    T99Robert Streb+1+113----------
    T99Derek Ernst+1+113----------
    T99Roberto Castro+1+110----------
    T99Rich Beem+1+110----------
    T99Jhonattan Vegas+1+19----------
    T99John Merrick+1+19----------
    T99Sam Burns+1+18----------
    T99Mark D. Anderson+1+17----------
    T99Doug Ghim+1+17----------
    T99Aaron Crawford+1+16----------
    T99Wes Roach+1+16----------
    T99Michael Gellerman+1+16----------
    T99Nelson Lauta Ledesma+1+15----------
    T123Hunter Mahan+2+2F73------73
    T123Scott Piercy+2+2F73------73
    T123Arjun Atwal+2+2F73------73
    T123Peter Kuest+2+2F73------73
    T123Peter Malnati+2+214----------
    T123Ricky Barnes+2+214----------
    T123Sepp Straka+2+213----------
    T123Jonathan Byrd+2+213----------
    T123Branden Grace+2+212----------
    T123Lucas Glover+2+211----------
    T123Russell Knox+2+210----------
    T123Ben Martin+2+28----------
    T123Joseph Bramlett+2+26----------
    T123Ben Taylor+2+26----------
    T137Seung-yul Noh+3+3F74------74
    T137Luke Donald+3+3F74------74
    T137Ted Potter Jr.+3+3F74------74
    T137Cameron Percy+3+3F74------74
    T137Shawn Stefani+3+3F74------74
    T137Erik van Rooyen+3+3F74------74
    T137Sebastian Cappelen+3+3F74------74
    T137Rob Oppenheim+3+3F74------74
    T137Greg Chalmers+3+312----------
    T137Troy Merritt+3+311----------
    T147Martin Trainer+4+4F75------75
    T147Hudson Swafford+4+4F75------75
    T147Sang-Moon Bae+4+4F75------75
    T147Tyler McCumber+4+46----------
    T151Brian Harman+5+5F76------76
    T151Sam Ryder+5+5F76------76
    T151Vincent Whaley+5+5F76------76
    154Charley Hoffman+6+69----------
    155Ted Purdy+7+7F78------78
    -Dustin JohnsonWD-WD78------78

