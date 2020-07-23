Jack Nicklaus just admitting to having and recovering from the Covid-19 virus in March. Earlier in the week Mr. Nicklaus said he would still shake the tournament winners' hand because he couldn't give them the virus.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|T1
|Tony Finau
|-6
|-6
|F
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|T1
|Ryan Moore
|-6
|-6
|F
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|T1
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-6
|-6
|F
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|T1
|Nick Watney
|-6
|-6
|F
|65
|--
|--
|--
|65
|T1
|Michael Thompson
|-6
|-6
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T1
|Richy Werenski
|-6
|-6
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T7
|Kyle Stanley
|-5
|-5
|F
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|T7
|Brendon de Jonge
|-5
|-5
|F
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|T7
|Talor Gooch
|-5
|-5
|F
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|T7
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|-5
|F
|66
|--
|--
|--
|66
|T7
|Bo Van Pelt
|-5
|-5
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T12
|Cameron Davis
|-4
|-4
|F
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|T12
|Alexander Noren
|-4
|-4
|F
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|T12
|Kramer Hickok
|-4
|-4
|F
|67
|--
|--
|--
|67
|T12
|Matthew Wolff
|-4
|-4
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T12
|Max Homa
|-4
|-4
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T12
|Aaron Baddeley
|-4
|-4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T11
|J.J. Spaun
|-4
|-4
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T19
|Seamus Power
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Adam Long
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Jason Dufner
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Chad Campbell
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Ryan Brehm
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Denny McCarthy
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Dylan Frittelli
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Chris Baker
|-3
|-3
|F
|68
|--
|--
|--
|68
|T19
|Cameron Tringale
|-3
|-3
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T19
|Bronson Burgoon
|-3
|-3
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T19
|D.J. Trahan
|-3
|-3
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T19
|Luke List
|-3
|-3
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T19
|Chris Kirk
|-3
|-3
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Roger Sloan
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Chase Seiffert
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Aaron Wise
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Keith Mitchell
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Will Gordon
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Hank Lebioda
|-2
|-2
|F
|69
|--
|--
|--
|69
|T32
|Adam Schenk
|-2
|-2
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Austin Cook
|-2
|-2
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Patton Kizzire
|-2
|-2
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Pat Perez
|-2
|-2
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|David Hearn
|-2
|-2
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Robert Garrigus
|-2
|-2
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Wyndham Clark
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Danny Lee
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Robby Shelton
|-2
|-2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T32
|Zack Sucher
|-2
|-2
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Henrik Norlander
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|George McNeill
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Bill Haas
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Alex Cejka
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Brooks Koepka
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Michael Kim
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Fabian Gomez
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Doc Redman
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Josh Teater
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Peter Uihlein
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Matthias Schwab
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Brandon Hagy
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Harris English
|-1
|-1
|F
|70
|--
|--
|--
|70
|T48
|Ryan Blaum
|-1
|-1
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Tom Hoge
|-1
|-1
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Vaughn Taylor
|-1
|-1
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Paul Casey
|-1
|-1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Bubba Watson
|-1
|-1
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Stewart Cink
|-1
|-1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Beau Hossler
|-1
|-1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Charl Schwartzel
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Daniel Chopra
|-1
|-1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Scott Harrington
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Johnson Wagner
|-1
|-1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Bo Hoag
|-1
|-1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-1
|-1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Dominic Bozzelli
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T48
|Jake Kneen
|-1
|-1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Brian Gay
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Charles Howell III
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Si Woo Kim
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Tommy Fleetwood
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Scott Stallings
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Chesson Hadley
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Tom Lehman
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|E
|E
|F
|71
|--
|--
|--
|71
|T77
|Bernd Wiesberger
|E
|E
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|K.J. Choi
|E
|E
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Matt Every
|E
|E
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Ryan Armour
|E
|E
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Brice Garnett
|E
|E
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Tommy Gainey
|E
|E
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|David Lingmerth
|E
|E
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Parker McLachlin
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Tim Wilkinson
|E
|E
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Michael Gligic
|E
|E
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Chase Koepka
|E
|E
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Angus Flanagan
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T77
|Tom Lewis
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Scott Brown
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Harry Higgs
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Matthew NeSmith
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Chris Stroud
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Andrew Putnam
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Russell Henley
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Jamie Lovemark
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Tim Herron
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|John Senden
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Rhein Gibson
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Sahith Theegala
|+1
|+1
|F
|72
|--
|--
|--
|72
|T99
|Robert Streb
|+1
|+1
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Derek Ernst
|+1
|+1
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Roberto Castro
|+1
|+1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Rich Beem
|+1
|+1
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|John Merrick
|+1
|+1
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Sam Burns
|+1
|+1
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Mark D. Anderson
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Doug Ghim
|+1
|+1
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Aaron Crawford
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Wes Roach
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Michael Gellerman
|+1
|+1
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T99
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|+1
|+1
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Hunter Mahan
|+2
|+2
|F
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T123
|Scott Piercy
|+2
|+2
|F
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T123
|Arjun Atwal
|+2
|+2
|F
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T123
|Peter Kuest
|+2
|+2
|F
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|T123
|Peter Malnati
|+2
|+2
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Ricky Barnes
|+2
|+2
|14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Sepp Straka
|+2
|+2
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Jonathan Byrd
|+2
|+2
|13
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Branden Grace
|+2
|+2
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Lucas Glover
|+2
|+2
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Russell Knox
|+2
|+2
|10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Ben Martin
|+2
|+2
|8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Joseph Bramlett
|+2
|+2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T123
|Ben Taylor
|+2
|+2
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T137
|Seung-yul Noh
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Luke Donald
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Cameron Percy
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Shawn Stefani
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Erik van Rooyen
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Sebastian Cappelen
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Rob Oppenheim
|+3
|+3
|F
|74
|--
|--
|--
|74
|T137
|Greg Chalmers
|+3
|+3
|12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T137
|Troy Merritt
|+3
|+3
|11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T147
|Martin Trainer
|+4
|+4
|F
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T147
|Hudson Swafford
|+4
|+4
|F
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T147
|Sang-Moon Bae
|+4
|+4
|F
|75
|--
|--
|--
|75
|T147
|Tyler McCumber
|+4
|+4
|6
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|T151
|Brian Harman
|+5
|+5
|F
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|T151
|Sam Ryder
|+5
|+5
|F
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|T151
|Vincent Whaley
|+5
|+5
|F
|76
|--
|--
|--
|76
|154
|Charley Hoffman
|+6
|+6
|9
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|155
|Ted Purdy
|+7
|+7
|F
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
|-
|Dustin Johnson
|WD
|-
|WD
|78
|--
|--
|--
|78
The conditions for the final round of the Memorial are brutal. The course is firm. The breeze is up. The pins are tucked. The temperature is high. Getting out early to finish up his first tournament in five months, Tiger Woods shoots 40 on the front nine.
Tiger Woods finishes off a 1-under 71. Moved better than he did Friday. Productive early morning round as he uses the weekend to get reps as he readies for next month’s PGA Championship.