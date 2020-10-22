    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    October 22 - 25, 2020
    Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks, CA
    Par72Yards7073
    Purse$8,000,000Defending ChampionTiger Woods
    Tournament Field
    PLAYERTEE TIME
    Carlos Ortiz12:50 PM
    Mackenzie Hughes12:50 PM
    Takumi Kanaya12:50 PM
    Brian Harman12:50 PM
    Chan Kim12:50 PM
    Naoki Sekito12:50 PM
    Sungjae Im1:01 PM
    Sebastian Munoz1:01 PM
    Jason Kokrak1:01 PM
    Patrick Cantlay1:01 PM
    Daniel Berger1:01 PM
    Matt Kuchar1:01 PM
    Tony Finau1:12 PM
    Tyler Duncan1:12 PM
    Corey Conners1:12 PM
    Brendon Todd1:12 PM
    Cameron Smith1:12 PM
    Joaquin Niemann1:12 PM
    Lanto Griffin1:23 PM
    Rickie Fowler1:23 PM
    Marc Leishman1:23 PM
    Shugo Imahira1:23 PM
    Jordan Spieth1:23 PM
    Kevin Kisner1:23 PM
    Billy Horschel1:34 PM
    Paul Casey1:34 PM
    Richy Werenski1:34 PM
    Justin Rose1:34 PM
    Hideki Matsuyama1:34 PM
    Jon Rahm1:34 PM
    Gary Woodland1:45 PM
    Brendan Steele1:45 PM
    Andrew Landry1:45 PM
    Xander Schauffele1:45 PM
    Tiger Woods1:45 PM
    Matthew Wolff1:45 PM
    Harry Higgs1:56 PM
    Danny Lee1:56 PM
    Brad Kennedy1:56 PM
    Alexander Noren1:56 PM
    Ryo Ishikawa1:56 PM
    Scottie Scheffler1:56 PM
    Jazz Janewattananond2:07 PM
    Harris English2:07 PM
    Russell Henley2:07 PM
    Abraham Ancer2:07 PM
    Tom Hoge2:07 PM
    Rikuya Hoshino2:07 PM
    Matthew Fitzpatrick2:18 PM
    Ryan Palmer2:18 PM
    Michael Thompson2:18 PM
    Cameron Champ2:18 PM
    Bubba Watson2:18 PM
    Dylan Frittelli2:18 PM
    Satoshi Kodaira2:29 PM
    Tyrrell Hatton2:29 PM
    Viktor Hovland2:29 PM
    Nick Taylor2:29 PM
    Kevin Na2:29 PM
    Adam Long2:29 PM
    Patrick Reed2:40 PM
    Collin Morikawa2:40 PM
    Justin Thomas2:40 PM
    Tommy Fleetwood2:40 PM
    Jason Day2:40 PM
    Jim Herman2:40 PM
    Rory McIlroy2:51 PM
    Webb Simpson2:51 PM
    Phil Mickelson2:51 PM
    Shaun Norris2:51 PM
    Byeong-Hun An2:51 PM
    Mark Hubbard2:51 PM
    Talor Gooch3:02 PM
    Adam Hadwin3:02 PM
    Mikumu Horikawa3:02 PM
    Joel Dahmen3:02 PM
    Gunn Charoenkul3:02 PM
    Kevin Streelman3:02 PM

