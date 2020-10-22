The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The earth is flat. Climate change isn't real. Bryson DeChambeau can't win a major playing golf the way he does. He also hasn't gained any weight since '09.
|PLAYER
|TEE TIME
|Carlos Ortiz
|12:50 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12:50 PM
|Takumi Kanaya
|12:50 PM
|Brian Harman
|12:50 PM
|Chan Kim
|12:50 PM
|Naoki Sekito
|12:50 PM
|Sungjae Im
|1:01 PM
|Sebastian Munoz
|1:01 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|1:01 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:01 PM
|Daniel Berger
|1:01 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|1:01 PM
|Tony Finau
|1:12 PM
|Tyler Duncan
|1:12 PM
|Corey Conners
|1:12 PM
|Brendon Todd
|1:12 PM
|Cameron Smith
|1:12 PM
|Joaquin Niemann
|1:12 PM
|Lanto Griffin
|1:23 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|1:23 PM
|Marc Leishman
|1:23 PM
|Shugo Imahira
|1:23 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|1:23 PM
|Kevin Kisner
|1:23 PM
|Billy Horschel
|1:34 PM
|Paul Casey
|1:34 PM
|Richy Werenski
|1:34 PM
|Justin Rose
|1:34 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:34 PM
|Jon Rahm
|1:34 PM
|Gary Woodland
|1:45 PM
|Brendan Steele
|1:45 PM
|Andrew Landry
|1:45 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|1:45 PM
|Tiger Woods
|1:45 PM
|Matthew Wolff
|1:45 PM
|Harry Higgs
|1:56 PM
|Danny Lee
|1:56 PM
|Brad Kennedy
|1:56 PM
|Alexander Noren
|1:56 PM
|Ryo Ishikawa
|1:56 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:56 PM
|Jazz Janewattananond
|2:07 PM
|Harris English
|2:07 PM
|Russell Henley
|2:07 PM
|Abraham Ancer
|2:07 PM
|Tom Hoge
|2:07 PM
|Rikuya Hoshino
|2:07 PM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|2:18 PM
|Ryan Palmer
|2:18 PM
|Michael Thompson
|2:18 PM
|Cameron Champ
|2:18 PM
|Bubba Watson
|2:18 PM
|Dylan Frittelli
|2:18 PM
|Satoshi Kodaira
|2:29 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2:29 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|2:29 PM
|Nick Taylor
|2:29 PM
|Kevin Na
|2:29 PM
|Adam Long
|2:29 PM
|Patrick Reed
|2:40 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|2:40 PM
|Justin Thomas
|2:40 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2:40 PM
|Jason Day
|2:40 PM
|Jim Herman
|2:40 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|2:51 PM
|Webb Simpson
|2:51 PM
|Phil Mickelson
|2:51 PM
|Shaun Norris
|2:51 PM
|Byeong-Hun An
|2:51 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|2:51 PM
|Talor Gooch
|3:02 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|3:02 PM
|Mikumu Horikawa
|3:02 PM
|Joel Dahmen
|3:02 PM
|Gunn Charoenkul
|3:02 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|3:02 PM
Bryson DeChambeau overpowered Winged Foot and the field to win his first major championship, claiming the U.S. Open by a stunning six shots over Matthew Wolff. He was the only player to shoot an under-par round Sunday and the only player to finish the event with a red number next to his name.
Bryson DeChambeau has made his statement. What will golf's response be?