    Workday Charity Open

    July 9 - 12, 2020
    Muirfield Village GC - Dublin, OH
    Par72Yards7456
    Purse$6,200,000
    80F
    Precipitation:40%
    Wind:WNW 14 mph
    Gusts:22 mph
    Round 3 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    1-Collin Morikawa-13-1:00 PM6566----131
    T2-Kevin Streelman-10-1:00 PM7064----134
    T2-Justin Thomas-10-1:00 PM6866----134
    T4-Hideki Matsuyama-9-12:49 PM6768----135
    T4-Sam Burns-9-12:49 PM6966----135
    6-Viktor Hovland-8-12:49 PM6967----136
    T71Rory Sabbatini-7-12:38 PM6968----137
    T71Ian Poulter-7-12:38 PM6869----137
    T71Chase Seiffert-7-12:38 PM6869----137
    T104Henrik Norlander-6-117069----139
    T103Nick Taylor-6-116771----138
    T101Louis Oosthuizen-6E16870----138
    T104Mackenzie Hughes-6E17068----138
    T101Matt Kuchar-6-12:27 PM6969----138
    T101Patrick Reed-6-12:27 PM6870----138
    T101Richy Werenski-6-12:27 PM7167----138
    T1811Graeme McDowell-5-266873----141
    T1711Roger Sloan-5-266873----141
    T1718Gary Woodland-5-367368----141
    T1711Adam Long-5-256873----141
    T2811Zach Johnson-5-146774----141
    T183Pat Perez-5-146872----140
    T173Jason Day-5-146971----140
    T173Keegan Bradley-5-136971----140
    T174Sepp Straka-5E26970----139
    T173Brendan Steele-5E26970----139
    T173Steve Stricker-5E26970----139
    T173Talor Gooch-5E17168----139
    T173Adam Hadwin-5E16673----139
    T281Rickie Fowler-4-157269----141
    T3015Tim Wilkinson-4E46872----140
    T281Troy Merritt-4-146972----141
    T289Russell Henley-4E47070----140
    T2823Corey Conners-4+247169----140
    T309Austin Cook-4E37070----140
    T2815C.T. Pan-4-227369----142
    T448Joaquin Niemann-3E66972----141
    T371Matt Jones-3-166972----141
    T378Stewart Cink-3E57269----141
    T378Chris Stroud-3-147171----142
    T378Charley Hoffman-3-147468----142
    T378Phil Mickelson-3-127369----142
    T378Patrick Cantlay-3-127072----142
    T378Brian Gay-3-127171----142
    T4415Billy Horschel-2+147269----141
    T4415Jason Dufner-2+246972----141
    T441Carlos Ortiz-2E47468----142
    T441Matthew Fitzpatrick-2E37369----142
    T4423Peter Malnati-2+236872----140
    T6217Andrew Putnam-2+126973----142
    T441Adam Schenk-2E17270----142
    T441Matt Wallace-2E17270----142
    T441Bronson Burgoon-2-12:16 PM7468----142
    T441Jon Rahm-2-12:16 PM7270----142
    T441Xander Schauffele-2-12:16 PM6973----142
    T4415Chez Reavie-2-12:27 PM7072----142
    T441Si Woo Kim-2-12:27 PM7171----142
    T441Sam Ryder-2-12:27 PM7072----142
    T4424Jerry Kelly-2-12:38 PM7567----142
    T4415J.J. Spaun-2-12:38 PM7369----142
    T441Chesson Hadley-2-12:49 PM7369----142
    T441MJ Daffue-2-12:49 PM7369----142
    T6233Shane Lowry-1+266972----141
    T6217Scott Stallings-1+137468----142
    T6217Sungjae Im-1+127270----142
    T6217Kyoung-Hoon Lee-1+117171----142
    6722Cameron ChampE+237072----142
    The following players failed to make the cut at -2
    --Aaron WiseCUT-CUT6776----143
    --Max HomaCUT-CUT7271----143
    --Brooks KoepkaCUT-CUT7469----143
    --Hudson SwaffordCUT-CUT6974----143
    --Chris KirkCUT-CUT7370----143
    --Kyle StanleyCUT-CUT7271----143
    --Mark D. AndersonCUT-CUT7271----143
    --Rob OppenheimCUT-CUT7172----143
    --Brandt SnedekerCUT-CUT7271----143
    --Jim FurykCUT-CUT7568----143
    --Cameron DavisCUT-CUT7371----144
    --Denny McCarthyCUT-CUT7371----144
    --Sebastian CappelenCUT-CUT7470----144
    --Scottie SchefflerCUT-CUT7272----144
    --Jordan SpiethCUT-CUT7272----144
    --Byeong-Hun AnCUT-CUT7668----144
    --Jhonattan VegasCUT-CUT7272----144
    --Ryan ArmourCUT-CUT7272----144
    --Charl SchwartzelCUT-CUT7371----144
    --Vijay SinghCUT-CUT7569----144
    --Luke DonaldCUT-CUT7569----144
    --Vaughn TaylorCUT-CUT7272----144
    --Hank LebiodaCUT-CUT7174----145
    --Sebastian MunozCUT-CUT7966----145
    --Patrick RodgersCUT-CUT7669----145
    --Xin-Jun ZhangCUT-CUT7174----145
    --Lanto GriffinCUT-CUT7075----145
    --James HahnCUT-CUT7570----145
    --Cameron TringaleCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Russell KnoxCUT-CUT7372----145
    --Michael ThompsonCUT-CUT7273----145
    --Brice GarnettCUT-CUT7372----145
    --David HearnCUT-CUT7174----145
    --Charles Howell IIICUT-CUT7174----145
    --Jonathan ByrdCUT-CUT7372----145
    --Seung-yul NohCUT-CUT7274----146
    --Fabian GomezCUT-CUT7076----146
    --Dylan FrittelliCUT-CUT7373----146
    --Tom HogeCUT-CUT7374----147
    --Emiliano GrilloCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Robert StrebCUT-CUT7275----147
    --Bud CauleyCUT-CUT7176----147
    --Sung KangCUT-CUT7077----147
    --Kevin TwayCUT-CUT7275----147
    --Jamie LovemarkCUT-CUT7572----147
    --Scott HarringtonCUT-CUT7374----147
    --Aaron BaddeleyCUT-CUT7473----147
    --Maverick McNealyCUT-CUT7276----148
    --Michael KimCUT-CUT7177----148
    --Joseph BramlettCUT-CUT7573----148
    --Bo HoagCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Patton KizzireCUT-CUT7375----148
    --Brian StuardCUT-CUT7573----148
    --Danny LeeCUT-CUT7672----148
    --Nate LashleyCUT-CUT7276----148
    --Luke ListCUT-CUT6979----148
    --Matthew WolffCUT-CUT7277----149
    --Harold Varner IIICUT-CUT7178----149
    --Matthew NeSmithCUT-CUT7079----149
    --Andrew LandryCUT-CUT7574----149
    --Marc LeishmanCUT-CUT7277----149
    --D.J. TrahanCUT-CUT7772----149
    --Brandon WuCUT-CUT7377----150
    --Robby SheltonCUT-CUT7476----150
    --Jim HermanCUT-CUT7575----150
    --Ted Potter Jr.CUT-CUT7476----150
    --Nick WatneyCUT-CUT7773----150
    --Davis Love IIICUT-CUT7476----150
    --Martin TrainerCUT-CUT7774----151
    --Beau HosslerCUT-CUT7675----151
    --Harry HiggsCUT-CUT7379----152
    --Jason KokrakCUT-CUT7478----152
    --Bubba WatsonCUT-CUT7973----152
    --Jimmy WalkerCUT-CUT7478----152
    --Zac BlairCUT-CUT7677----153
    --Keith MitchellCUT-CUT7876----154
    --Lucas BjerregaardCUT-CUT7579----154
    --Kevin StadlerCUT-CUT7777----154
    --Justin RoseCUT-CUT7480----154
    --Donnie TrosperCUT-CUT7580----155
    --Tyler McCumberCUT-CUT7681----157
    --Ryan PalmerCUT-CUT7781----158
    --Joel DahmenCUT-CUT7981----160
    --Chase KoepkaCUT-CUT8081----161
    --J.B. HolmesWD-WD73------73
    --Mark HubbardWD-WD7466----74
    --Cameron PercyWD-WD7638----76
    --Bo Van PeltWD-WD7666----76
    --Grayson MurrayWD-WD7445----74
    --Matt EveryWD-WD8166----81

