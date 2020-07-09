Workday Charity Open

It ain't about the start!! Doc Redman birdies 7 of his last 9 holes to finish off a very nice first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|-
|Collin Morikawa
|-13
|-
|1:00 PM
|65
|66
|--
|--
|131
|T2
|-
|Kevin Streelman
|-10
|-
|1:00 PM
|70
|64
|--
|--
|134
|T2
|-
|Justin Thomas
|-10
|-
|1:00 PM
|68
|66
|--
|--
|134
|T4
|-
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-9
|-
|12:49 PM
|67
|68
|--
|--
|135
|T4
|-
|Sam Burns
|-9
|-
|12:49 PM
|69
|66
|--
|--
|135
|6
|-
|Viktor Hovland
|-8
|-
|12:49 PM
|69
|67
|--
|--
|136
|T7
|1
|Rory Sabbatini
|-7
|-
|12:38 PM
|69
|68
|--
|--
|137
|T7
|1
|Ian Poulter
|-7
|-
|12:38 PM
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|T7
|1
|Chase Seiffert
|-7
|-
|12:38 PM
|68
|69
|--
|--
|137
|T10
|4
|Henrik Norlander
|-6
|-1
|1
|70
|69
|--
|--
|139
|T10
|3
|Nick Taylor
|-6
|-1
|1
|67
|71
|--
|--
|138
|T10
|1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-6
|E
|1
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|T10
|4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-6
|E
|1
|70
|68
|--
|--
|138
|T10
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|-6
|-
|12:27 PM
|69
|69
|--
|--
|138
|T10
|1
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|-
|12:27 PM
|68
|70
|--
|--
|138
|T10
|1
|Richy Werenski
|-6
|-
|12:27 PM
|71
|67
|--
|--
|138
|T18
|11
|Graeme McDowell
|-5
|-2
|6
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|T17
|11
|Roger Sloan
|-5
|-2
|6
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|T17
|18
|Gary Woodland
|-5
|-3
|6
|73
|68
|--
|--
|141
|T17
|11
|Adam Long
|-5
|-2
|5
|68
|73
|--
|--
|141
|T28
|11
|Zach Johnson
|-5
|-1
|4
|67
|74
|--
|--
|141
|T18
|3
|Pat Perez
|-5
|-1
|4
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|T17
|3
|Jason Day
|-5
|-1
|4
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|T17
|3
|Keegan Bradley
|-5
|-1
|3
|69
|71
|--
|--
|140
|T17
|4
|Sepp Straka
|-5
|E
|2
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|T17
|3
|Brendan Steele
|-5
|E
|2
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|T17
|3
|Steve Stricker
|-5
|E
|2
|69
|70
|--
|--
|139
|T17
|3
|Talor Gooch
|-5
|E
|1
|71
|68
|--
|--
|139
|T17
|3
|Adam Hadwin
|-5
|E
|1
|66
|73
|--
|--
|139
|T28
|1
|Rickie Fowler
|-4
|-1
|5
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|T30
|15
|Tim Wilkinson
|-4
|E
|4
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|T28
|1
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|-1
|4
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|T28
|9
|Russell Henley
|-4
|E
|4
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|T28
|23
|Corey Conners
|-4
|+2
|4
|71
|69
|--
|--
|140
|T30
|9
|Austin Cook
|-4
|E
|3
|70
|70
|--
|--
|140
|T28
|15
|C.T. Pan
|-4
|-2
|2
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|8
|Joaquin Niemann
|-3
|E
|6
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|T37
|1
|Matt Jones
|-3
|-1
|6
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|T37
|8
|Stewart Cink
|-3
|E
|5
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|T37
|8
|Chris Stroud
|-3
|-1
|4
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|T37
|8
|Charley Hoffman
|-3
|-1
|4
|74
|68
|--
|--
|142
|T37
|8
|Phil Mickelson
|-3
|-1
|2
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T37
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|-3
|-1
|2
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|T37
|8
|Brian Gay
|-3
|-1
|2
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|15
|Billy Horschel
|-2
|+1
|4
|72
|69
|--
|--
|141
|T44
|15
|Jason Dufner
|-2
|+2
|4
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|T44
|1
|Carlos Ortiz
|-2
|E
|4
|74
|68
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-2
|E
|3
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|23
|Peter Malnati
|-2
|+2
|3
|68
|72
|--
|--
|140
|T62
|17
|Andrew Putnam
|-2
|+1
|2
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Adam Schenk
|-2
|E
|1
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Matt Wallace
|-2
|E
|1
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Bronson Burgoon
|-2
|-
|12:16 PM
|74
|68
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-2
|-
|12:16 PM
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|-2
|-
|12:16 PM
|69
|73
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|15
|Chez Reavie
|-2
|-
|12:27 PM
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|-
|12:27 PM
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Sam Ryder
|-2
|-
|12:27 PM
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|24
|Jerry Kelly
|-2
|-
|12:38 PM
|75
|67
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|15
|J.J. Spaun
|-2
|-
|12:38 PM
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|Chesson Hadley
|-2
|-
|12:49 PM
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T44
|1
|MJ Daffue
|-2
|-
|12:49 PM
|73
|69
|--
|--
|142
|T62
|33
|Shane Lowry
|-1
|+2
|6
|69
|72
|--
|--
|141
|T62
|17
|Scott Stallings
|-1
|+1
|3
|74
|68
|--
|--
|142
|T62
|17
|Sungjae Im
|-1
|+1
|2
|72
|70
|--
|--
|142
|T62
|17
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-1
|+1
|1
|71
|71
|--
|--
|142
|67
|22
|Cameron Champ
|E
|+2
|3
|70
|72
|--
|--
|142
|The following players failed to make the cut at -2
|-
|-
|Aaron Wise
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|67
|76
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Max Homa
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Brooks Koepka
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|69
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Hudson Swafford
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|74
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Chris Kirk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|70
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Kyle Stanley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Mark D. Anderson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Rob Oppenheim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|72
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Brandt Snedeker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|71
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Jim Furyk
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|68
|--
|--
|143
|-
|-
|Cameron Davis
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Denny McCarthy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Sebastian Cappelen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|70
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Scottie Scheffler
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Jordan Spieth
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Byeong-Hun An
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|68
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Jhonattan Vegas
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Ryan Armour
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Charl Schwartzel
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|71
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Vijay Singh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|69
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Luke Donald
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|69
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Vaughn Taylor
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|72
|--
|--
|144
|-
|-
|Hank Lebioda
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Sebastian Munoz
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|66
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Patrick Rodgers
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|69
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Lanto Griffin
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|75
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|James Hahn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|70
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Cameron Tringale
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Russell Knox
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Michael Thompson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|73
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Brice Garnett
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|David Hearn
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Charles Howell III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|74
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Jonathan Byrd
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|72
|--
|--
|145
|-
|-
|Seung-yul Noh
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|74
|--
|--
|146
|-
|-
|Fabian Gomez
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|76
|--
|--
|146
|-
|-
|Dylan Frittelli
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|73
|--
|--
|146
|-
|-
|Tom Hoge
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Emiliano Grillo
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Robert Streb
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Bud Cauley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|76
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Sung Kang
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|77
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Kevin Tway
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|75
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Jamie Lovemark
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|72
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Scott Harrington
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|74
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Aaron Baddeley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|73
|--
|--
|147
|-
|-
|Maverick McNealy
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Michael Kim
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|77
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Joseph Bramlett
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Bo Hoag
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Patton Kizzire
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|75
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Brian Stuard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|73
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Danny Lee
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|72
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Nate Lashley
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|76
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Luke List
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|69
|79
|--
|--
|148
|-
|-
|Matthew Wolff
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Harold Varner III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|71
|78
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Matthew NeSmith
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|70
|79
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Andrew Landry
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|74
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Marc Leishman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|72
|77
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|D.J. Trahan
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|72
|--
|--
|149
|-
|-
|Brandon Wu
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|77
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Robby Shelton
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Jim Herman
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|75
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Ted Potter Jr.
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Nick Watney
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|73
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Davis Love III
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|76
|--
|--
|150
|-
|-
|Martin Trainer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|74
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Beau Hossler
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|75
|--
|--
|151
|-
|-
|Harry Higgs
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|73
|79
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Jason Kokrak
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Bubba Watson
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|73
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Jimmy Walker
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|78
|--
|--
|152
|-
|-
|Zac Blair
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|77
|--
|--
|153
|-
|-
|Keith Mitchell
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|78
|76
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|79
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Kevin Stadler
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|77
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Justin Rose
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|74
|80
|--
|--
|154
|-
|-
|Donnie Trosper
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|75
|80
|--
|--
|155
|-
|-
|Tyler McCumber
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|76
|81
|--
|--
|157
|-
|-
|Ryan Palmer
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|77
|81
|--
|--
|158
|-
|-
|Joel Dahmen
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|79
|81
|--
|--
|160
|-
|-
|Chase Koepka
|CUT
|-
|CUT
|80
|81
|--
|--
|161
|-
|-
|J.B. Holmes
|WD
|-
|WD
|73
|--
|--
|--
|73
|-
|-
|Mark Hubbard
|WD
|-
|WD
|74
|66
|--
|--
|74
|-
|-
|Cameron Percy
|WD
|-
|WD
|76
|38
|--
|--
|76
|-
|-
|Bo Van Pelt
|WD
|-
|WD
|76
|66
|--
|--
|76
|-
|-
|Grayson Murray
|WD
|-
|WD
|74
|45
|--
|--
|74
|-
|-
|Matt Every
|WD
|-
|WD
|81
|66
|--
|--
|81
It ain't about the start!! Doc Redman birdies 7 of his last 9 holes to finish off a very nice first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The six remaining players are headed for a short warmup session at the Travelers Championship, with play set to resume at 6:15 p.m. ET.
With only six players left to finish at the Travelers Championship, the horn just sounded. Bad weather around TPC River Highlands is going to put the end of this on hold for a bit.