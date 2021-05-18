- DET
- SEA
Tigers
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|0-4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|.238
|.376
|.399
|2-5
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|16
|.221
|.253
|.317
|2-4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|.291
|.367
|.419
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|.184
|.273
|.255
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|.200
|.268
|.338
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|.300
|.300
|.700
|3-4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.323
|.362
|.338
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.210
|.245
|.429
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|.222
|.287
|.478
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|S. Turnbull
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|117-77
|2.88
|117
Mariners
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|.160
|.192
|.360
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|.263
|.316
|.556
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|.223
|.299
|.452
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|.233
|.327
|.360
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.239
|.312
|.303
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.168
|.270
|.353
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|.178
|.219
|.300
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|.145
|.275
|.289
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.192
|.241
|.295
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|J. Dunn
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|1
|94-67
|3.63
|94
|D. Steckenrider
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15-10
|2.45
|15
|P. Sewald
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20-12
|3.00
|20
|B. Lail
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13-11
|13.50
|13
Win Probability 100%
|DET
|SEA
DET 100%
DET
5
SEA
0
Bottom 9
Haniger struck out swinging.
Game Stats
Walks Issued
- DET2
- 2SEA
Stolen Bases
- DET1
- 1SEA
Strikeouts Thrown
- DET9
- 12SEA
Total Bases
- DET15
- 0SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, Washington 98104
- Line: SEA -115
- Over/Under: 8
Game Highlights
Spencer Turnbull completes no-hitter vs. Mariners
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|DET
|SEA
|1st
|Candelario homered to right (398 feet).
|1
|0
|3rd
|Candelario grounded out to first, Grossman scored, Schoop to third.
|2
|0
|8th
|Cabrera singled to right, Candelario scored.
|3
|0
|9th
|Baddoo singled to shallow left, H. Castro scored.
|4
|0
|9th
|Schoop singled to shallow right, Baddoo scored.
|5
|0
Regular Season Series
2021 American League Central Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|25
|16
|.610
|0
|L1
|Cleveland
|22
|18
|.550
|2.5
|W1
|Kansas City
|19
|22
|.463
|6
|W1
|Detroit
|16
|26
|.381
|9.5
|W2
|Minnesota
|14
|26
|.350
|10.5
|W1
2021 American League West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Oakland
|26
|17
|.605
|0
|W2
|Houston
|24
|18
|.571
|1.5
|L1
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|L2
|Los Angeles
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|L1
|Texas
|19
|25
|.432
|7.5
|L1
MLB News
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull shuts down Mariners for MLB's fifth no-hitter
Detroit's Spencer Turnbull dominated the Mariners' offense Tuesday night for the fifth no-hitter of the MLB season.
