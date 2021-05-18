  • Tigers
HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-441001124.238.376.399
2-550210216.221.253.317
2-442221015.291.367.419
1-440110114.184.273.255
0-440000319.200.268.338
1-440100216.300.300.700
3-441300016.323.362.338
0-44000006.210.245.429
1-441110316.222.287.478
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
S. Turnbull9.0000290117-772.88117

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-330001010.160.192.360
0-440000217.263.316.556
0-330000111.223.299.452
0-330000318.233.327.360
0-33000007.239.312.303
0-330000013.168.270.353
0-330000219.178.219.300
0-220001013.145.275.289
0-33000019.192.241.295
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
J. Dunn5.252229194-673.6394
D. Steckenrider1.100001015-102.4515
P. Sewald1.021102020-123.0020
B. Lail1.032200013-1113.5013

Haniger struck out swinging.

Game Information

T-Mobile Park
  • Seattle, Washington 98104
Attendance: 6,883
15%
Capacity: 47,447
2:44
Home Plate Umpire - Angel Hernandez, First Base Umpire - Edwin Moscoso, Second Base Umpire - Lance Barksdale, Third Base Umpire - Ted Barrett

Game Highlights

Spencer Turnbull completes no-hitter vs. Mariners
0:30
WINSpencer TurnbullS. Turnbull(3-2)9.0 IP, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB
LOSSJustin DunnJ. Dunn(1-2)5.2 IP, 2 ER, 9 K, 2 BB

Scoring Summary

InningDETSEA
1stCandelario homered to right (398 feet).10
3rdCandelario grounded out to first, Grossman scored, Schoop to third.20
8thCabrera singled to right, Candelario scored.30
9thBaddoo singled to shallow left, H. Castro scored.40
9thSchoop singled to shallow right, Baddoo scored.50
