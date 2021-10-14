Game Information
- Chicago, Illinois 60616
- Line: CHW -130
- Over/Under: 9
— The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark.
Astros outfielder Jake Meyers exited Game 4 of the ALDS against the White Sox after crashing against the center-field fence while trying to make a leaping catch, suffering an apparent shoulder injury.
How about a Tuesday with three potential clinchers in the 2021 MLB playoffs? Here's the best stuff from Tuesday's games.
Former N.Y. Yankee Joe Pepitone has dropped his million-dollar lawsuit against the Baseball Hall of Fame seeking the return of the bat Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th home run.
Atlanta's Charlie Morton, who threw 85 pitches Friday while working into the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss in Game 1, will start Game 4 on Tuesday. Milwaukee will counter with left-hander Eric Lauer.
While the situation is fluid, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems inclined to keep manager Aaron Boone, industry sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.
Evan Longoria's fifth-inning homer off Max Scherzer stood as the only run Monday night as 15 mph wind gusts knocked down what Gavin Lux thought was a tying home run in the ninth and helped put the Dodgers on the brink of postseason elimination.