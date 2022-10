Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

— Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday...