4th Stanton homered to left center (422 feet). 1 0

5th Higashioka doubled to left, Kiner-Falefa scored. 2 0

5th Volpe reached on bunt single to pitcher, Higashioka scored on throwing error by pitcher Sears, Volpe to second. 3 0

5th LeMahieu singled to left, Volpe scored. 4 0

5th Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored and Torres scored, Rizzo to second. 6 0

5th Kiner-Falefa singled to right, Rizzo scored, Stanton to second. 7 0

7th Donaldson hit sacrifice fly to center, Cabrera scored. 8 0

9th Bader grounded into fielder's choice to third, Rizzo scored on throwing error by third baseman Bride, Cabrera to second. 9 0

9th Donaldson doubled to left, Cabrera scored, Bader to third. 10 0