NYY
OAK
123456789RHE
00016010311110
000000000003
D. German
win

D. German5-5

9.0 IP, 0 ER, 9 K, 0 BB
J. Sears
loss

J. Sears1-6

4.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

Inning

NYYOAK
4thStanton homered to left center (422 feet).10
5thHigashioka doubled to left, Kiner-Falefa scored.20
5thVolpe reached on bunt single to pitcher, Higashioka scored on throwing error by pitcher Sears, Volpe to second.30
5thLeMahieu singled to left, Volpe scored.40
5thStanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored and Torres scored, Rizzo to second.60
5thKiner-Falefa singled to right, Rizzo scored, Stanton to second.70
7thDonaldson hit sacrifice fly to center, Cabrera scored.80
9thBader grounded into fielder's choice to third, Rizzo scored on throwing error by third baseman Bride, Cabrera to second.90
9thDonaldson doubled to left, Cabrera scored, Bader to third.100
9thKiner-Falefa grounded out to shortstop, Bader scored, Donaldson to third.110