|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1-5
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|.246
A. Rizzo1B
|0-4
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|2-3
|1
|1
|3
|.197
O. CabreraPR-RF
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|.193
H. BaderCF
|2-5
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|1-5
|1
|0
|1
|.211
A. VolpeSS
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|.208
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Stats
Walks Issued
NYY
0
5
OAK
Stolen Bases
NYY
1
0
OAK
Strikeouts Thrown
NYY
9
8
OAK
Total Bases
NYY
18
0
OAK
Game Information
Oakland Coliseum
9:40 PM, June 28, 2023
Oakland, California
Line: NYY -160
Over/Under: 7.5
Attendance: 12,479
27%
Capacity: 46,847
Game Time:2:30
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Edwin Moscoso
- First Base Umpire - Nate Tomlinson
- Second Base Umpire - Jordan Baker
- Third Base Umpire - Chris Guccione
Scoring Summary
Inning
|NYY
|OAK
|4th
|Stanton homered to left center (422 feet).
|1
|0
|5th
|Higashioka doubled to left, Kiner-Falefa scored.
|2
|0
|5th
|Volpe reached on bunt single to pitcher, Higashioka scored on throwing error by pitcher Sears, Volpe to second.
|3
|0
|5th
|LeMahieu singled to left, Volpe scored.
|4
|0
|5th
|Stanton singled to left, LeMahieu scored and Torres scored, Rizzo to second.
|6
|0
|5th
|Kiner-Falefa singled to right, Rizzo scored, Stanton to second.
|7
|0
|7th
|Donaldson hit sacrifice fly to center, Cabrera scored.
|8
|0
|9th
|Bader grounded into fielder's choice to third, Rizzo scored on throwing error by third baseman Bride, Cabrera to second.
|9
|0
|9th
|Donaldson doubled to left, Cabrera scored, Bader to third.
|10
|0
|9th
|Kiner-Falefa grounded out to shortstop, Bader scored, Donaldson to third.
|11
|0
Series tied 1-1
2023 American League East Standings
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|49
|31
|.613
|-
|W2
|Los Angeles
|44
|37
|.543
|5.5
|W2
|Houston
|43
|37
|.538
|6
|W1
|Seattle
|38
|41
|.481
|10.5
|L2
|Oakland
|21
|61
|.256
|29
|L1
