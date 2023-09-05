PITCH COUNT: 96|ON DECK: Y. Alvarez
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|3-5
|3
|3
|3
|.321
J. PenaSS
|2-4
|2
|0
|0
|.262
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|1-4
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
J. Abreu1B
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|2-3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
M. DubonCF
|2-4
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|2-4
|2
|2
|4
|.188
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Globe Life Field
8:05 PM, September 5, 2023
Line: TEX -115
Over/Under: 9
Capacity: 40,000
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Stu Scheurwater
- First Base Umpire - Mark Wegner
- Second Base Umpire - Malachi Moore
- Third Base Umpire - Bruce Dreckman
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.417
.344
.200
.231
.287
.261
.271
.333
.250
2
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
2
strike swinging
Changeup85 MPH
1
foul ball
Sinker91 MPH
Scoring Summary
Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Altuve homered to left center (406 feet).
|1
|0
|1st
|J. Abreu grounded into fielder's choice to shortstop, Peña scored, Tucker out at second, Bregman to third.
|2
|0
|1st
|McCormick singled to left, Bregman scored and Bregman scored, J. Abreu to second.
|3
|0
|2nd
|Altuve homered to left center (398 feet).
|4
|0
|2nd
|J. Abreu singled to center, Bregman scored and Peña scored, Tucker to third.
|6
|0
|3rd
|Maldonado homered to left (394 feet), Dubón scored.
|8
|0
|3rd
|Altuve homered to center (426 feet).
|9
|0
|5th
|Semien singled to left, Heim scored, Taveras to third.
|9
|1
|7th
|Dubón doubled to center, McCormick scored.
|10
|1
|7th
|Maldonado homered to right (373 feet), Dubón scored.
|12
|1
Injury Report
Houston Astros
Texas Rangers
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|10-day IL
|Sep 1
|day-to-day
|Sep 3
|10-day IL
|Sep 4
|15-day IL
|Sep 5
Data is currently unavailable.
HOU leads 1-0
2023 American League West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|-
|W1
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|0.5
|L3
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|L1
|Los Angeles
|64
|74
|.464
|13.5
|L4
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35.5
|L1
