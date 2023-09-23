PITCH COUNT: 9|ON DECK: R. Laureano
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
S. KwanLF
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
Today's at BatsFull Player Profile
R. LaureanoRF-CF
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.239
G. AriasSS
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
J. TenaPR-SS
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
M. StrawCF
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
W. BrennanPH-RF
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|4.0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|93-54
|5.13
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|51-30
|3.97
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20-14
|3.78
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Progressive Field
6:10 PM, September 23, 2023
Line: BAL -140
Over/Under: 8
Capacity: 34,788
- Umpires:
- Home Plate Umpire - Brian O'Nora
- First Base Umpire - Chris Segal
- Second Base Umpire - Tom Hanahan
- Third Base Umpire - Nestor Ceja
Balls
Strikes
Outs
.467
.360
.150
.361
.349
.333
.346
.355
.282
2
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
2
ball
Sinker98 MPH
1
strike swinging
Slider83 MPH
Scoring Summary
Injury Report
Baltimore Orioles
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|7-Day IL
|Sep 21
|7-Day IL
|Sep 21
|10-Day IL
|Sep 23
Cleveland Guardians
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|10-Day IL
|Sep 23
|60-Day IL
|Sep 23
|Day-To-Day
|Sep 23
Data is currently unavailable.
CLE leads 2-0
2023 American League East Standings
2023 American League Central Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|82
|73
|.529
|-
|L1
|Cleveland
|74
|81
|.477
|8
|W2
|Detroit
|72
|83
|.465
|10
|L2
|Chicago
|59
|96
|.381
|23
|W1
|Kansas City
|52
|102
|.338
|29.5
|W4
