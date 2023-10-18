Wild Pitch
Alvarez scored on Scherzer wild pitch, Dubón to second on wild pitch by Scherzer, Tucker to third on wild pitch by Scherzer.
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.391
J. Abreu1B
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
M. DubonCF
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
J. PenaSS
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|W4
|Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|-
|L1
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|W1
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|W1
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|L1