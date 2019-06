As Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game, this turf plays fast indeed. So far, baseballs are bouncing off the outfield walls like London Stadium were a pinball machine. Is it all on Red Sox starter Rick Porcello? Well, Aaron Hicks knocked him out of the first inning with a two-run homer to right — the first MLB home run ever hit in Europe for the team's record 30th straight game with a round-tripper — to make it 6-0 Yankees.