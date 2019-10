Nine pitches into the game and the Nationals grab a quick 2-0 lead. Justin Verlander walks Trea Turner on four pitches, Adam Eaton grounds a single past Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon lines an 0-2 changeup off the wall in left. Justin Verlander is 0-4 in five career World Series starts and he's trying to avoid becoming the second pitcher to lose five World Series decisions in a row. Not a good start.