|9th
|Bote hit sacrifice fly to center, Kipnis scored.
|12
|0
|9th
|Caratini grounded out to second, Heyward scored, Kipnis to third.
|11
|0
|7th
|Caratini doubled to deep center, Heyward scored.
|10
|0
|5th
|Bote homered to left (354 feet), Caratini scored.
|9
|0
|5th
|Kipnis hit sacrifice fly to left, Schwarber scored and Báez scored.
|7
|0
|4th
|Happ singled to left center, Caratini scored and Kipnis scored, Bote to third.
|5
|0
|4th
|Caratini singled to center, Heyward scored, Kipnis to second.
|3
|0
|4th
|Báez scored on error, Kipnis safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Hiura, Heyward safe at third on error.
|2
|0
|4th
|Heyward doubled to left, Schwarber scored, Báez to third.
|1
|0