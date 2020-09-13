  • Cubs
HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-550121019.273.384.571
0-660000425.205.323.392
1-550100121.247.346.403
0-112003123.204.324.428
1-11010003.087.120.087
1-552100113.203.239.362
2-333212017.293.413.534
1-442120021.256.365.465
2-442231124.253.343.316
1-331130016.204.314.417
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
A. Mills9.0000350114-743.93114

Brewers
Brewers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-33000009.250.359.363
0-11000014.313.389.688
0-33000008.199.331.430
0-11000005.227.414.364
0-220001115.228.316.449
0-220001114.158.297.263
0-00000000.270.337.337
0-330000011.275.351.594
0-220001016.234.317.393
0-330000012.244.311.366
0-330000110.181.271.234
0-330000110.160.250.400
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
A. Houser4.0472450100-615.40100
J.P. Feyereisen2.012212131-196.4831
C. Knebel1.011111020-108.3120
D. Rasmussen1.020000011-102.7911
O. Arcia1.022210020-1218.0020

Win Probability 100%

CHC
MIL
CHC 100%

CHC

12

MIL

0

Bottom 9

Peterson grounded out to shortstop.

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • CHC3
    • 7MIL

  • Stolen Bases

    • CHC0
    • 0MIL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • CHC5
    • 8MIL

  • Total Bases

    • CHC17
    • 0MIL

Game Information

Miller Park
Coverage: TBS
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
  • 70°
  • Line: MIL -122
  • Over/Under: 9
Capacity: 41,900
Home Plate Umpire - Chris Segal, First Base Umpire - Ron Kulpa, Second Base Umpire - Manny Gonzalez, Third Base Umpire - Todd Tichenor
Jace Peterson

Ground Out

Peterson grounded out to shortstop.
Balls
Strikes
Outs
Cubs Defense
Brewers Defense
J. NottinghamE. SogardJ. GyorkoL. UriasK. HiuraJ. PetersonT. TaylorB. Gamel
Hit Zone Unavailable
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
No Pitches
-
-

Scoring Summary

InningCHCMIL
9thBote hit sacrifice fly to center, Kipnis scored.120
9thCaratini grounded out to second, Heyward scored, Kipnis to third.110
7thCaratini doubled to deep center, Heyward scored.100
5thBote homered to left (354 feet), Caratini scored.90
5thKipnis hit sacrifice fly to left, Schwarber scored and Báez scored.70
4thHapp singled to left center, Caratini scored and Kipnis scored, Bote to third.50
4thCaratini singled to center, Heyward scored, Kipnis to second.30
4thBáez scored on error, Kipnis safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Hiura, Heyward safe at third on error.20
4thHeyward doubled to left, Schwarber scored, Báez to third.10
